Seattle [US], July 2 (ANI): Following Belgium's remarkable come-from-behind win over Senegal to seal a FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash courtesy of a late penalty conversion from Youri Tielemans, former England footballer Roy Keane blasted the referee for taking too long to hand Belgium a penalty, calling it a "bit harsh" for Senegal.

Advertisement

After Habib Diarra (24th minute) and Ismaila Sarr (51st minute) scored and another giant seemed to be on its way out, Romelu Lukaku (86th minute), Tielemans (89th minute) changed the course of the game, taking it to extra time.

Advertisement

Tielemans took the penalty after the VAR review awarded his team one for Lamine Camara's foul on Tielemans, sealing one of the tournament's most dramatic victories and rewriting the World Cup record books. His winning penalty in the 124th minute and 44th second broke the previous timeline records for late game-winners, becoming the latest goal ever scored in FIFA World Cup history.

Advertisement

Following the match, Sky Sports expert Roy, a former Manchester United stalwart, said on ITV Sport, as quoted by Sky Sports, that the African nation "found a way to lose the game".

"Senegal found a way to lose the game, and it was a great reaction for Belgium. The penalty is a bit harsh, and the referee took so long to look at the screen. You want conviction in the referee's decision, and he was hesitating for a long time," he said.

Advertisement

Also, Gary Neville, another England and Manchester United legend, said that a FIFA WC is a "place for dreams and then it is a place for dreams to be shattered."

"They [Senegal] gave up a two-goal lead with five minutes to go. Credit to Belgium, I do not know how they got out of it," he signed off. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)