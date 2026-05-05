Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) paid a heartfelt tribute to former Head Physio Evan Speechly, who served the franchise for 18 years from 2008 to 2025, marking the end of an era for one of the team's longest-standing members.

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Speechly, a key figure behind the scenes through RCB's journey across seasons, returned to Bengaluru for a special farewell organised by the franchise, bringing together players and support staff to celebrate his contribution, according to a release.

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Leading the tribute, Virat Kohli spoke about the bond he shared with Speechly over the years:

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"I've probably spent the most amount of time with you in the RCB setup. You're one of the OGs. Apart from your hard work and professionalism, the thing that will always stand out is your kindness, care, and integrity. That's something I'll always carry with me. To say that you'll always be a part of this family, you always have been, and you always will be. We'll remember you fondly forever."

Reflecting on Speechly's impact, Director of Cricket Mo Bobat said: "Evan has been our lead physio for a huge amount of time. We wanted to bring him back to recognise his contribution, spend some time with him, and celebrate everything he's done for RCB."

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Moved by the gesture, Evan Speechly expressed his gratitude and deep connection with the franchise: "When I walked into the hotel yesterday, it felt like coming home. So many of us have been here a long time, and RCB has always felt like family. Everyone in world cricket would love to spend even one season here, I've been fortunate to have had 18. I'll always feel a part of RCB."

Speechly's tenure with RCB spanned nearly two decades, during which he worked closely with players across generations, becoming a respected and trusted figure within the squad. As the franchise continues its journey, the farewell served as a reminder of the people behind the scenes who shape its culture and legacy. (ANI)

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