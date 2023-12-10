Young and restless

Durban, December 9

A young Indian team will be asked tough questions — answers to which might not be readily available — when it faces a sturdy South African side in a three-match T20 International series starting here tomorrow.

Suryakumar Yadav is the No. 1 batter in T20I cricket. PTI

With skipper Hardik Pandya out with injury, lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah taking a break and not much clarity over the T20I future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of the World Cup in June, one wouldn’t be able to read much into either success or failure of the team in South Africa. A clearer picture about India’s core for the T20 showpiece would only emerge after the IPL, with form and fitness at that point being the criteria for selection. If Rohit and Virat are picked in the playing XI, the core will suddenly become very different from the team that is now touring South Africa.

Suryakumar Yadav led the side that beat Australia 4-1 on fabulous batting tracks at home but even the most partisan Indian fan would agree that there was so little at stake in a series that began within 72 hours of the ODI World Cup. Australia’s core bowling attack was rested and some of the seniors were so tired that they left for home after the third game, having spent almost nine weeks in India.

2 India have won two of their last four T20I series against South Africa, with the other two being drawn 8 In the 19 T20Is played in Durban, teams batting first have won eight, the same number as teams batting second 25 Arshdeep Singh is India’s leading T20I bowler this year, with 25 wickets at 23.68 When you go outside India, you’re always out of your comfort zone and when you do really well out of your comfort zone, it makes a lot of noise and that really encourages the boys. So, really looking forward to the series. —Suryakumar Yadav, india captain

The South Africa series in that context is the last big T20 International series that India play followed by one against Afghanistan in mid-January. Even without their pace bowling mainstays — Kagiso Rabada has been rested and Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are injured — the Proteas at home will be more than a handful.

Out of comfort zone

Captain Suryakumar said that the thought of performing well out of their “comfort zone” should work as motivation for the players. “When you go outside India, you’re always out of your comfort zone and when you do really well out of your comfort zone, it makes a lot of noise and that really encourages the boys. So, really looking forward to the series,” said Suryakumar.

Suryakumar backed his fledgling squad to show character in the face of a daunting opposition. “The guys whom I am watching right now in the T20s are very expressive, very fearless. I have that attitude. They aren’t afraid of failure. Whatever happens if they do good or if they don’t get runs on that given day, their attitude remains the same. I think that balance is really important and I have just told them just enjoy this format, just be yourself,” he said.

The bounce and pace on the South African pitches will certainly test this group of young cricketers. “I think the key to success to playing on such wickets will be to be yourself. We’ve played on all fast tracks in India and everyone is really equipped for it,” he said.

Unfamiliar faces

South Africa have several unfamiliar faces for the series, but captain Aiden Markram said they will impose their attacking style ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Having rested a number of leading players, the hosts have named batters Matthew Breetzke and Donovan Ferreira, and seamers Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger and Lizaad Williams in their squad for the series.

Beuran Hendricks, who has not played for the team in over two years, was also a late inclusion after regular Lungi Ngidi pulled out with injury. “We have played a lot against the new faces (in domestic cricket), but I suppose you’d like to know them better on a deeper level before going into a series with them,” Markram said. “But we have had a few good days together getting to understand what gets them to tick. I suppose that is the nature of cricket nowadays, series come thick and fast and there will be stages where new guys come in and they are going to have to find their feet quickly.” — Agencies

