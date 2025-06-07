Cape Town [South Africa], June 6 (ANI): Young batting sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius and explosive star Dewald Brevis headline the South Africa squad, which features a total of five uncapped players for the two-match Test against Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

Apart from Brevis and Pretorious, Lesego Senokwane, Codi Yusuf, and Prenelan Subrayen are the other three in line to make their Test debut for South Africa in Zimbabwe. Both Tests will be played in Bulawayo and are not part of the World Test Championship cycle, considering Zimbabwe does not feature in that competition.

The two fixtures against Zimbabwe will offer South Africa's head coach, Shukri Conrad, the opportunity to build his side's depth and test the players for the WTC 2025-2027 cycle. Six Proteas WTC final squad players, including Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada, have been rested.

Advertisement

Pretorius has just six first-class appearances under his belt, but in his limited appearances, he impressed with three hundreds in his first five games and averages 65.57 in the format.

Brevis was called up for the Bangladesh Tests last year but didn't feature in the playing XI. He was rewarded for his consistency as he garnered 573 runs in 12 innings and was the second-highest run-getter in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1.

Advertisement

"Dewald deserves a lot of credit for how he has progressed over the past 12 months. He's shown real growth and maturity in the longer format, and it's encouraging to see him evolving into a more complete cricketer," Conrad said in a statement by Cricket South Africa.

With 559 runs from six innings, Senokwane finished fourth on the list of top run-getters in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1. Spin-bowling all-rounder Subrayen finished as the second-highest wicket-taker last season, while seamer Yusuf was joint-fifth.

"This tour provides the ideal platform to expose them to the demands of Test cricket and see how they respond. It's also our first tour to Zimbabwe since 2014, so we're really looking forward to heading over there later this month," Conrad added.

South Africa quicks Gerald Coetzee (groin injury), Nandre Burger (lower back stress fracture) and Lizaad Williams (knee surgery) are unavailable for the tour. Young Kwena Maphaka, who made his debut during the Newlands Test against Pakistan earlier this year, will form a pace attack with Lungi Ngidi.

"Nandre has been given the all-clear by the medical team to play T20s. The plan is to ease him back into the game, starting with the shortest format and then slowly work him up to the longer formats. We'll be keeping a close eye on how he handles the workload as he builds toward playing Test cricket again," Conrad said.

"With Gerald, it's part of a bigger plan to help him better handle the physical demands of red-ball cricket. The idea is to give him the best chance to avoid a recurrence of the injuries that have kept him out of Test cricket since the tour against Sri Lanka. His recent performances in T20s have been really encouraging, but the focus is on his long-term growth and ensuring he stays fit across all formats. Lizaad is progressing well and is currently in the final phase of his rehabilitation from his knee surgery," he added.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Codi Yusuf. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)