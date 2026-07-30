Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Gaur Gorakhpur Lions owner Vishesh Gaur is confident about his team's prospects ahead of the fourth edition of the UPT20 League, saying the franchise has assembled a well-balanced squad capable of competing strongly in the upcoming season. With the tournament set to begin in two weeks, Gaur also highlighted the importance of experienced players in helping young cricketers learn, develop and grow, accoridng to a press release.

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The fourth edition of the UPT20 League is just two weeks away, and excitement is building as all franchises prepare for the new season with their finalised squads.

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Vishesh Gaur expressed confidence in the squad his team has assembled, calling it a balanced unit.

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"We are pretty happy with the squad. We managed to get most of the players we wanted and have built a balanced team and are satisfied with the combination," he said.

He also confirmed that Aryan Juyal will captain the side, while Shivam Sharma will be his deputy.

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"Aryan Juyal will lead the team this season, while Shivam Sharma will be the vice-captain. Ankit Rajpoot has joined us as the head coach, and we are confident in the leadership group we have assembled," he said.

The Lions spent INR 21 lakh to sign Shivam Chaudhary during the player auction. Explaining the decision, Gaur said, "We wanted to strengthen our opening batting. That was one area we needed to fill after the retentions, and Shivam Chaudhary was our top choice. He is a quality opening batter, an experienced leader and someone who can provide stability at the top of the order."

He also praised the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) for continuously improving the league and taking it to more fans by hosting matches in two cities this season.

"The league is growing every year, and UPCA deserves credit for constantly trying to take it to the next level. Hosting matches across two cities is a big step. It involves more effort and investment, but it will help the league reach more fans. Not many state leagues are doing this, and it shows UPCA's commitment to making the tournament bigger," he said.

Gaur thanked BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla and UPT20 League Governing Council Chairman Dr. Sanjay Kapoor for their efforts in making the UPT20 League a successful tournament and creating a platform for young cricketers across Uttar Pradesh.

"I would like to thank Rajeev Shukla sir and Dr. Sanjay Kapoor for their vision and continuous efforts in making the UPT20 League a success. The league has grown with every season and has become a wonderful platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent and progress to the next level," he said.

He added that the presence of experienced players in the dressing room will help young cricketers grow and learn.

"Sharing the dressing room with players who have represented India or played in the IPL is a huge source of inspiration for youngsters. They get the chance to closely observe how experienced professionals prepare, train and handle pressure. It also gives them the confidence that they can achieve the same dream."

The opening ceremony and the first phase of the tournament will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The league will then move to Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, which will host the second phase, including the playoffs and the final.

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played on September 3, followed by Qualifier 2 on September 4. The final and closing ceremony will take place in Kanpur on September 6.

The 24-day tournament will feature 34 matches, including 13 double-headers and eight single-header matchdays, with the best cricketing talent from Uttar Pradesh competing for the title. (ANI)

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