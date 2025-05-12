"Your journey will inspire countless players....": Ishant, Siraj hail Virat on successful Test career

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Indian pace veteran Ishant Sharma, a long-time friend of star India batter Virat Kohli, hailed the 36-year-old for his successful journey in Test cricket, saying that it will inspire "countless players on how to play this game the right way".

Virat Kohli called time on his 14-year-long, 123-match big Test career on Monday, just over a month ahead of the England tour consisting of five Tests to kickstart India's ICC World Test Championship campaign of 2025-27.

Taking to X, Ishant wrote, "Your journey will inspire countless players on how to play this game the right way -- with heart, hunger, and honour. Test cricket won't be the same without you, Virat. Grateful to have shared so many moments together. @imVkohli."

Also, pacer Mohammed Siraj paid a tribute to his "superhero" following his Test retirement, saying that his "legacy will stay forever".

"To my superhero, Congratulations on this wonderful career you had in test cricket. Your legacy will stay forever. You have inspired generations of cricketers like me and will continue to do so with your achievements and how you have carried yourself bhaiya. Dressing room won't be the same without you. Thank you for always backing me and motivating me to do well. Wish you the best. King @virat.kohli Bhaiya," said Siraj on his Instagram post.

In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).

He made his Test debut in June 2011 against the West Indies. While his first Test tour was a massive disappointment with just 76 runs in five innings, a young Virat made a name for himself with some serious, counter-attacking knocks in the coming days. His rise as a Test player started with his maiden ton against Australia at Adelaide in 2012, when he made 116 in 213 balls. In a tour where no other could touch 300 runs for India and giants like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag looked a shadow of their dominant selves, Virat top-scored for India with 300 runs in four Tests, including a century and fifty.

Between 2011 to 2015, he made 2,994 runs in 41 Tests at an average of 44.03, with 11 centuries and 12 fifties in 72 innings.

Between 2016 and 2019, Virat had one of the strongest batting primes ever for a Test cricketer, piling up 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties in 69 innings and the best score of 254*. This also included seven double centuries, most by a captain in Test cricket history.

However, the 2020s have not been great for the superstar batter, having made just 2,028 runs in 39 Tests at an underwhelming average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show in 69 innings. His numbers received a boost from a fine 2023, where he made 671 runs in eight Tests at an average of 55.91, with two centuries and two fifties in 12 innings.

During this whole time frame, Virat battled some notable weaknesses in the format, notably against deliveries outside the off-stump line and against spinners. He ended last year with just 382 runs in 10 Tests at a shocking average of 22.47, with just one century and fifty in 19 innings. His last Test outing was the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour to Australia from November-January, where he made just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75, with his century at Perth being a highlight. That century was his first since July 2023, when he hit a ton against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023. Also, his last century at home came against Australia in early 2023 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Ahmedabad. (ANI)

