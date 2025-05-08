"Your legacy in whites will continue to inspire...": Bumrah, Kuldeep hail Rohit for successful Test career

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah congratulated compatriot Rohit Sharma on conclusion of his Test cricket, saying that his legacy in whites "will continue to inspire everyone".

Rohit's 11-year-long Test career, which saw him transform from a middle-order batter to a world-class opener in the second half, finally ended with the skipper announcing his intentions to give up the whites and continue playing ODIS in a social media post.

Taking to his Instagram, Bumrah posted, "Congratulations on a commendable test career, it was an honour sharing the dressing room with you. Your legacy in whites will continue to inspire everyone."

In 15 Tests under Rohit, Bumrah took 77 wickets at a stunning average of 14.91, with an economy rate of 2.93 and best figures of 6/45. He took five five-wicket hauls with Rohit as his captain, making it one of the most prolific eras of his career.

Also, spinner Kuldeep Yadav also hailed the Hitman, who was more than a leader to him.

"Not just a leader, but a brother and mentor. Learned so much just by watching you, bhai! Your legacy in whites will stay with us forever @rohitsharma45," posted Kuldeep.

Under Rohit, Kuldeep played five Tests, taking 22 wickets at an average of 23.09 and an economy rate of 3.74, with best figures of 5/72.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties.

His highest score of 212 came during a memorable home series against South Africa in 2019. He finishes as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format. He kick-started his Test journey with a memorable 177 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013.

In 40 Tests during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history, he made 2,716 runs at an average of 41.15, with nine centuries and eight fifties. His best score was 212. He is India's top run-getter, century maker in WTC history and overall at 10th among top run-getters. He led India to the final of the WTC against Australia in the UK in 2023, where they lost.

He led India in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine and drawing three. His win percentage is exact 50 per cent in the format. (ANI)

