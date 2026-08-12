"Your passion is important": Kapil Dev at launch event of Bangalore Blasters for inaugural JITO Premier League

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 12 (ANI): Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev emphasised the importance of passion and self-belief while speaking at the launch event of the Bangalore Blasters for the inaugural JITO Premier League.

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Addressing the gathering, Kapil said having a vision and a team with a vision was important, but passion remained the key to achieving success.

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"I think you had a vision, your team has a vision, and those other people are the leaders of the world. The people who start believing we can achieve that. But that's not important. Important is your passion," Kapil Dev said.

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He also spoke about the joy of making others proud through one's achievements, saying that he took greater pride in his own journey and success.

"A lot of people say that we made them proud. I didn't make you people as proud as I made myself proud. As much as we feel proud of our own being, and you are part of that success, you are enjoying it, that's where we feel much happier," he added.

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Navrathan Jewellers, owners of the Bangalore Blasters, on Tuesday unveiled the team ahead of the inaugural JITO Premier League (JPL), marking the beginning of an ambitious sporting journey that brings together cricket, community, entrepreneurship and a shared pursuit of excellence, according to a release.

The team was launched at a special event in the presence of Kapil Dev, who gave the team members an inspiring pep talk. IPL star Vaishak Vijaykumar also attended the event, adding further cricketing presence to the launch.

The inaugural JITO Premier League will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2026, at the CCC Cricket Ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka, with the inaugural ceremony scheduled for August 24, the release said.

The Bangalore Blasters will represent Bengaluru with an emphasis on professionalism, teamwork, discipline, integrity and excellence. The team aims to bring together accomplished professionals, entrepreneurs and cricket enthusiasts while creating a culture of competitive sporting ambition and community bonding.

The Bangalore Blasters will now travel to Colombo with the ambition of making a strong first impression and laying the foundation for a long-term sporting journey. (ANI)

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