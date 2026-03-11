DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "You're degrading your own players": Gambhir criticises Kirti Azad for questioning India's temple visit with T20WC trophy

"You're degrading your own players": Gambhir criticises Kirti Azad for questioning India's temple visit with T20WC trophy

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:40 AM Mar 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir criticised member of India's 1983 World Cup winning team and TMC MP Kirti Azad for questioning the Men in Blue's leadership group of himself, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah for taking the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy to a temple following the team's win on Sunday in Amhedabad.

Advertisement

Gambhir believes the question isn't even worth answering and said that if someone gives such a statement, then they are literally degrading their own players.

Advertisement

"I think it's not even worth answering that question. It's a big moment for the entire country. I think it is important that we celebrate a World Cup win, and that's why I say certain statements; there is no point picking up certain statements because these statements will only dilute your achievement. If you want to dilute the achievements of those 15 players and their efforts which is not fair to the boys. I mean, imagine the boys have gone through so much. The amount of pressure they have gone through after losing a match in South Africa. The kind of pressure the boys were under. And today, if you give such a statement, then you are literally degrading your own players and your own team, which should not be done," Gambhir said in an interview with ANI.

Advertisement

Team India made history by securing a record-breaking third T20 World Cup title and becoming the first-ever team to defend the title and win it as a home nation following a brilliant 96-run win over New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Following the win, Suryakumar, Gambhir and Jay Shah went to a Hanuman temple near the stadium to seek the blessings and took the trophy along.

Advertisement

Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, Kirti questioned the move, saying that a sportsperson or sport does not belong to any religion or caste.

Kirti Azad had said, "140 crore people were excited when Team India, which includes people from all religions, won. A sportsperson or sports does not belong to any religion or caste but only to the sport. As a sportsperson, I say Team India made India victorious. Team India won, and this is a matter of pride for the people of India."

Kirti's remarks also ignited criticism from former Gambhir's colleague and India's spinner, Harbhajan Singh, who criticised him for politicising the Indian team taking the trophy to a temple.

Singh said Azad's remarks were surprising, adding that as a former cricketer, he should not make such statements and may be prioritising politics over sportsmanship.

"It's absurd that someone is politicising the players taking the trophy to a temple. Kirti himself is a former cricketer, so I didn't expect him to say such a thing. Perhaps he's prioritising politics more and has forgotten he's a sportsman," Harbhajan Singh said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts