Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Lockie Ferguson has opened up on the mental challenges bowlers face in the high-scoring environment of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition, emphasising the importance of resilience and sticking to game plans.

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There have already been 29 totals of 200 or more this season, compared to just 15 at the same stage four years ago. Teams have also completed 10 successful chases of 200-plus totals, surpassing the previous IPL record with half the tournament still remaining.

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Seven or more 200-plus totals have been successfully chased down until Match 43, which is headlined by Punjab's humongous 265-run target chase against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 25, which shattered several IPL records.

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Speaking during a media round-table ahead of PBKS' clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, Ferguson acknowledged that conceding boundaries has become an inevitable part of modern T20 cricket.

"IPL is sort of a new competition on its own in terms of the style of cricket played here. As a bowler, you're going to get hit for boundaries--that's part of the game," Ferguson said.

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The right-arm pacer stressed that the key lies in how quickly a bowler can recover mentally after being hit. for a boundary

"It's about how you bounce back the next ball and try to execute again. Sometimes that happens, sometimes it doesn't. But as long as you maintain a positive mindset and try to execute your plans, you're putting yourself in the best position," he added.

Ferguson highlighted the importance of preparation and strategy, including following scouting reports and maintaining discipline in execution.

"We've seen through the competition that while there's been high scoring, wickets are the way to stem the flow of runs. Bowlers need to be aggressive, look for ways to get batters out, while also trying to restrict runs," he said.

He also credited the experience within the PBKS setup, pointing to the support from both teammates and staff.

"We've got an experienced group--from the coaching staff to the players on the park. You've got to take the good with the bad, roll with the punches. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't," Ferguson concluded.

Punjab will take on GT, captained by Shubman Gill, in Match 46 of the ongoing season at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 3. In their previous meeting, the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab side secured a three-wicket victory over the Titans.

Coming to the points table, PBKS sits at the top with 13 points from eight matches, registering six wins, one loss, and one no-result, along with a strong net run rate of +1.043. Royal Challengers Bengaluru occupy the second spot with 12 points from nine games, closely followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, both tied on 12 points but separated by net run rate.

Gujarat are placed fifth with 10 points, keeping itself in contention for the playoffs, while Delhi Capitals remain sixth with eight points.

Further down the table, Chennai Super Kings have six points, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders with five.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are struggling at the bottom half with just a couple of wins each, making their path to qualification increasingly difficult. With the tournament entering a crucial phase, every match is expected to significantly impact the standings and playoff race. (ANI)

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