Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], August 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a powerful call to India's youth, framing physical fitness, discipline, and sportsmanship as the cornerstones of the country's journey toward becoming a global powerhouse.

Advertisement

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Viveka Smaraka' in Mysuru, the Prime Minister emphasised that the development of a nation is inextricably linked to the character and confidence of its young citizens.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister's appeal to the youth to embrace sports as a lifestyle and a duty toward nation-building is finding a resounding echo thousands of miles away in Glasgow. At the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026, the Indian contingent has demonstrated exceptional mettle, officially reaching a milestone of 33 medals. The tally currently stands at 10 gold, 15 silver, and eight bronze medals.

Advertisement

Outlining the importance of this shift in the national mindset, PM Modi stated, "It is equally important for the power of youth to remain healthy, disciplined, and full of confidence. Nations that prioritise sports see a rapid development of these three qualities in their youth. That is why sports are being viewed today as a vital stream of nation-building."

This vision of a "fit and fearless" India is being realised through a massive expansion of grassroots infrastructure. The 15 silver and seven bronze medals won so far in Glasgow highlight the growing depth of India's talent pool, moving beyond traditional strongholds into diverse athletic disciplines.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister credited this to a systematic overhaul of the sporting ecosystem and said, "Events like the Khelo India Youth Games, University Games, Para Games, and Winter Games have provided a platform for youth across the country to showcase their talent. Today, modern sports infrastructure is expanding nationwide, facilities are increasing through Khelo India Centres, and new talent is being identified from villages to small towns."

As the 30-medal haul continues to climb, the performance in Glasgow serves as a testament to the Prime Minister's assertion that India's daughters and sons are no longer just participants but are now record-breakers on the world stage.

Reflecting on the success seen in international arenas, PM Modi remarked, "The results of this campaign are clearly visible today. India's performance in international sports competitions is consistently improving. Our athletes are setting new records, and our daughters are bringing pride to the nation."

With several high-intensity events still to come, the Indian squad in Glasgow remains poised to further elevate the nation's standing, turning the Prime Minister's call for a disciplined and healthy "Youth Power" into a reality of global sporting excellence. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)