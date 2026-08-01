DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Youth power is nation power": PM Modi's vision for disciplined India manifests in CWG Glasgow

"Youth power is nation power": PM Modi's vision for disciplined India manifests in CWG Glasgow

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:23 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], August 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a powerful call to India's youth, framing physical fitness, discipline, and sportsmanship as the cornerstones of the country's journey toward becoming a global powerhouse.

Advertisement

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Viveka Smaraka' in Mysuru, the Prime Minister emphasised that the development of a nation is inextricably linked to the character and confidence of its young citizens.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister's appeal to the youth to embrace sports as a lifestyle and a duty toward nation-building is finding a resounding echo thousands of miles away in Glasgow. At the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026, the Indian contingent has demonstrated exceptional mettle, officially reaching a milestone of 33 medals. The tally currently stands at 10 gold, 15 silver, and eight bronze medals.

Advertisement

Outlining the importance of this shift in the national mindset, PM Modi stated, "It is equally important for the power of youth to remain healthy, disciplined, and full of confidence. Nations that prioritise sports see a rapid development of these three qualities in their youth. That is why sports are being viewed today as a vital stream of nation-building."

This vision of a "fit and fearless" India is being realised through a massive expansion of grassroots infrastructure. The 15 silver and seven bronze medals won so far in Glasgow highlight the growing depth of India's talent pool, moving beyond traditional strongholds into diverse athletic disciplines.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister credited this to a systematic overhaul of the sporting ecosystem and said, "Events like the Khelo India Youth Games, University Games, Para Games, and Winter Games have provided a platform for youth across the country to showcase their talent. Today, modern sports infrastructure is expanding nationwide, facilities are increasing through Khelo India Centres, and new talent is being identified from villages to small towns."

As the 30-medal haul continues to climb, the performance in Glasgow serves as a testament to the Prime Minister's assertion that India's daughters and sons are no longer just participants but are now record-breakers on the world stage.

Reflecting on the success seen in international arenas, PM Modi remarked, "The results of this campaign are clearly visible today. India's performance in international sports competitions is consistently improving. Our athletes are setting new records, and our daughters are bringing pride to the nation."

With several high-intensity events still to come, the Indian squad in Glasgow remains poised to further elevate the nation's standing, turning the Prime Minister's call for a disciplined and healthy "Youth Power" into a reality of global sporting excellence. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts