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Home / Sports / “You've been rock solid in supporting us”: Rohit Sharma thanks Bharat Army ahead of India vs New Zealand 4th ODI

“You've been rock solid in supporting us”: Rohit Sharma thanks Bharat Army ahead of India vs New Zealand 4th ODI

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ANI
Updated At : 10:07 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 11 (ANI): Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma has shared a heartfelt message for the Bharat Army, thanking its members for standing by the Indian cricket team through its highs and lows and calling for their continued support in the years ahead.

In a video post shared by The Bharat Army on Instagram, Rohit was seen signing a Bharat Army jersey bearing the message 'Thank You Bharat Army', acknowledging the global community of Indian cricket supporters for being alongside the team across its home and overseas tours over the years.

He acknowledged the Bharat Army's consistent presence behind the team, adding, “You've been rock solid in terms of getting behind us and supporting us. So we wouldn't expect anything less than what you've been doing over the years. So thank you again.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dfl9JYyRaFO/

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The message comes as Indian cricket begins building towards the next major milestones on the international calendar, with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, less than a year away. The support of fans across the world will remain an important part of the team's journey as it prepares for the global tournament.

The Bharat Army has been a familiar presence across India's international cricket assignments, with its members travelling across continents to support the team at home and overseas. From bilateral series to major ICC tournaments, the fan group has brought together Indian cricket supporters from around the world, creating an unmistakable presence in the stands and beyond.

Meanwhile, India head into the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, following victories in the first two matches. The third ODI in Hamilton was abandoned due to rain, with the final two matches set to be played in Mount Maunganui. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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