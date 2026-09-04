DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "You've picked a full-strength squad out of fear": Srikkanth criticises India’s squad for Afghanistan series after England, Ireland losses

"You've picked a full-strength squad out of fear": Srikkanth criticises India’s squad for Afghanistan series after England, Ireland losses

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:07 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth criticised India’s squad selection for the Afghanistan series, saying the selectors have opted for a full-strength team after the defeats in Ireland and England.

He felt the series against Afghanistan presented an ideal opportunity to test youngsters, but instead, India had picked a squad similar to the one used against England, which he described as a move driven by fear and desperation.

Advertisement

India suffered a 2-0 series defeat against Ireland, followed by a 4-0 loss to England in July.

Advertisement

The Afghanistan series will get underway on September 13, with the second T20I scheduled for September 15 and the third on September 17. All three matches will be played in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.

"After the series losses in Ireland and England, the selectors have decided not to take a chance and picked a full-strength squad for Afghanistan. They are going all guns blazing, but this is a mistake. It's against teams like Afghanistan that you should try out youngsters. Instead, you've picked a full-strength squad out of fear," Srikkanth said on his YouTube Channel.

Advertisement

"It feels like a desperation move after the Ireland and England losses. But this squad is almost the same as the one they picked for England," he added.

The Men’s Selection Committee has announced a star-studded India squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, with regular skipper Shreyas Iyer set to lead the side and Tilak Varma named his deputy.

The squad also features pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, along with Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.

Bumrah returns to the squad, subject to fitness clearance, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana.

Srikkanth also stressed the importance of match fitness, questioning whether players can be considered fully fit based solely on fitness tests at the Bengaluru Centre of Excellence.

He argued that players should prove their fitness in competitive matches before being selected for India.

"These four have not proved match-fitness. So on what basis are they subject to fitness? Just because you prove your fitness at the Bengaluru CoE, are you fit? That's how Harshit Rana went to England, and then what happened to him there? So match fitness is important," said Srikkanth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts