YS Jagan, Pawan Kalyan hails Chess GM Lalith Babu for winning Münsterland Open 2026

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Indian Grandmaster Lalith Babu's victory at the 43rd Münsterland Open 2026 in Germany has drawn congratulations from former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan.

Lalith Babu, who hails from Vijayawada, finished the tournament with 7.5 points out of nine, earning recognition for his performance on the international chess stage.

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Taking to X, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described the victory as a proud moment for Andhra Pradesh and Indian chess and said the grandmaster's achievement would encourage young players to pursue their dreams.

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"A proud moment for Andhra Pradesh and Indian chess! Grandmaster M. R. Lalith Babu, from Vijayawada, has won the 43rd Münsterland Open 2026 in Germany. With skill and determination, he delivered a strong performance to claim the title. Well done, Lalith Babu! Your success will encourage many young players to pursue their dreams. Wishing you many more victories ahead!" he wrote.

A proud moment for Andhra Pradesh and Indian chess! Grandmaster M. R. Lalith Babu, from Vijayawada, has won the 43rd Münsterland Open 2026 in Germany. With skill and determination, he delivered a strong performance to claim the title. Well done, Lalith Babu! Your success will encourage many young players to pursue their dreams. Wishing you many more victories ahead! @lalitrohit93 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 26, 2026

The Office of the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh also congratulated Lalith Babu on his unbeaten campaign, highlighting his 7.5/9-point finish and the pride his achievement brought to the state and the country.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Grandmaster M. R. Lalith Babu on his magnificent victory at the 43rd Münsterland Open 2026 in Germany, finishing unbeaten with an outstanding 7.5/9 points! Hailing from Vijayawada, your remarkable achievement brings immense pride to Andhra Pradesh and Bharat. Your journey reflects the power of discipline, strategic thinking and unwavering determination, proving that dedication and perseverance can take Indian talent to the world stage," the post read.

Heartiest congratulations to Grandmaster M. R. Lalith Babu on his magnificent victory at the 43rd Münsterland Open 2026 in Germany, finishing unbeaten with an outstanding 7.5/9 points! Hailing from Vijayawada, your remarkable achievement brings immense pride to Andhra Pradesh and Bharat. Your journey reflects the power of discipline, strategic thinking and unwavering determination, proving that dedication and perseverance can take Indian talent to the world stage. You have not only made your hometown and our nation proud but also inspired aspiring chess champions to dream fearlessly, strive relentlessly and pursue excellence. May this victory inspire a new generation of champions, and may the Indian tricolour continue to soar high across the global chess arena! - @PawanKalyan — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) October 26, 2026

The office further said that Lalith Babu's achievement would inspire aspiring chess players to pursue excellence and strive for success at the international level.

"You have not only made your hometown and our nation proud but also inspired aspiring chess champions to dream fearlessly, strive relentlessly and pursue excellence. May this victory inspire a new generation of champions, and may the Indian tricolour continue to soar high across the global chess arena!" the post added. (ANI)

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