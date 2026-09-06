Yuki Bhambri, Anirudh Chandrasekar lose in men’s doubles clashes at US Open

India’s Yuki Bhambri and Anirudh Chandrasekar bowed out of the US Open after both suffered first-round defeats in the men’s doubles here.

Bhambri and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus were beaten by American pair Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) in a closely fought opening-round contest.

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The defeat was a disappointing result for Bhambri and Venus, who had reached the semifinals at the US Open last year.

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Chandrasekar, partnering Belarus’ Ivan Liutarevich, also went down fighting, losing to British duo Arthur Fery and Joshua Paris 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 in the first round.