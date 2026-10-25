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Home / Sports / Yuki Bhambri secures 5th ATP title, wins Almaty Open Men's Doubles event with US' Ryan Seggerman

Yuki Bhambri secures 5th ATP title, wins Almaty Open Men's Doubles event with US' Ryan Seggerman

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ANI
Updated At : 05:57 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Ryan Seggerman defeated top seeds Lucas Miedler and Neil Oberleitner of Austria in a three-set thriller to win the men's doubles title at the ATP 250 Almaty Open 2026 on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded Indo-American pair prevailed 7-6(3), 6-7(1), 10-2 in the final, with Bhambri securing his fifth career ATP Tour title in men's doubles, reported Olympics.com.

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Bhambri and Seggerman edged a closely contested opening set through a tie-break, winning it 7-3. The Austrian duo responded in the second set, claiming the tie-break 7-1 to force a deciding match tie-break.

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The Indo-American pair then took complete control, racing to a 10-2 victory in the deciding tie-break to seal the title.

Bhambri's latest triumph adds to a growing list of doubles honours on the ATP Tour. He won his maiden Tour title at the ATP 250 Mallorca Championships in 2023 alongside South Africa's Lloyd Harris.

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In 2024, the Indian lifted ATP 250 titles in Munich and Gstaad, partnering France's Albano Olivetti on both occasions. He then teamed up with Australia's Alexei Popyrin to win the ATP 500 Dubai title in 2025. Bhambri also has 14 ATP Challenger Tour doubles titles to his name.

The Almaty campaign saw Bhambri and Seggerman negotiate three challenging rounds before their title-winning performance against the top seeds.

They began with a 7-5, 7-6(5) victory over Belgian-Dutch pair Sander Gille and Sem Verbeek in the round of 16. In the quarter-finals, they overcame Poland's Filip Pieczonka and Bulgaria's Alexander Donski 7-6(6), 7-6(2).

The fourth seeds then rallied from a set down to beat the American combination of Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons 3-6, 7-6(5), 10-6 in the semi-finals and book their place in the title clash.

Bhambri had also represented India in men's doubles at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, partnering Dhakshineswar Suresh, with the pair reaching the quarter-finals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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