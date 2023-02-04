Yuki outplayed by No. 9 Rune

PTI

Hillerod (Denmark), Feb 3

It was always a tall task for Yuki Bhambri to counter world No. 9 Holger Rune and there was no surprise as Denmark’s top singles player raced to a straight-set win to put the hosts up 1-0 in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-off tie against India here today.

Up against a formidable rival, Bhambri needed a special effort but he went down 2-6 2-6 in 58 minutes in the opening singles of the rubber.