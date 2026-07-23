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Home / Sports / Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu look forward to thrilling Asian Legends League season two in Zambia

Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu look forward to thrilling Asian Legends League season two in Zambia

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ANI
Updated At : 03:33 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Former India stars Yusuf Pathan and Ambati Rayudu are set to return to competitive cricket as they gear up to represent Indian Royals in the second edition of the Asian Legends League, scheduled to be held in Lusaka, Zambia, from July 30 to August 10.

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The six-team competition will feature legendary cricketers from across Asia representing Indian Royals, Sri Lankan Lions, Bangladesh Tigers, Afghanistan Pathans, Pakistan Panthers, and Rest of Asian Stars, according to a release.

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The tournament will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network as part of a three-season broadcast partnership.

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Yusuf Pathan, who will headline the Indian Royals, said he is looking forward to reliving the excitement of the game alongside fellow legends.

"I am really excited to be a part of the Asian Legends League Season 2, starting from July 30. This league is a fantastic platform where former cricketers from across Asia come together once again and bring back great memories of the game. I am looking forward to being a part of this amazing journey and entertaining cricket fans once again. Come and cheer for my team, Indian Royals."

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Former India batter Ambati Rayudu, who will also represent the Indian Royals, echoed similar excitement ahead of the tournament.

"I am really excited to be a part of the Asian Legends League Season 2, starting from July 30. I am really excited to be a part of this amazing journey and entertaining cricket fans once again. Come and cheer for my team, Indian Royals."

Season 2 promises an exciting blend of nostalgia and competitive cricket, featuring several renowned former international stars, including Thisara Perera, Shakib Al Hasan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Hafeez, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Naman Ojha, Rishi Dhawan, Upul Tharanga, Isuru Udana, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Imran Nazir, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Akmal, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Alok Kapali, and Malinda Siriwardana, with more marquee names expected to be announced soon.

The Asian Legends League has quickly established itself as one of the premier legends cricket tournaments, bringing together iconic players from across Asia while celebrating the region's rich cricketing heritage and fierce rivalries.

This year's edition, being hosted in Zambia due to logistical and geopolitical considerations, is expected to deliver another memorable spectacle for cricket fans around the world. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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