Yuva All Stars Championship: Palani Tuskers back to winning ways; Yuva Paltan beat Warriorz K.C in a cracker of a contest

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 14 (ANI): Sonipat Spartans, Chandigarh Chargers, Palani Tuskers, and Yuva Paltan registered victories on Day 7 of the Yuva All Stars Championship at the Vandana Kataria Indoor Stadium on Thursday, according to a release from Yuva All Stars Championship.

Sonipat Spartans defeated Kurukshetra Warriors 51-38 in the day's first encounter. The Spartans inflicted an All Out on the Warriors and took an eight-point lead at the end of the first half. The Sonipat-based club continued their dominance in the game, inflicting two more All Outs in the second half.

Despite the loss, Kurukshetra Warriors' Sachin Jagbir was the second-best performer with 16 raid points, including 13 touch points and three bonus points. Harsh Kumar ruled the match, earning 18 raid points. Sonipat Spartans have moved to the second position with 24 points from six outings.

Chandigarh Chargers stunned Yuva Mumba in the second match, winning 32-17. The Mumbai-based franchise were off to a flying start, bagging three consecutive points. However, the Chargers turned the tables around, inflicting an All Out on Mumba to take a 14-9 lead at half-time.

The Chargers denied Yuva Mumba several points in the second half to register a comfortable 15-point victory. Sunny was the best defender with seven tackle points, while Virender Singh and Pruthviraj Shinde bagged six raids points apiece. Chandigarh Chargers have retained the fourth position in Pool B with 14 points, while Yuva Mumba have slipped to the third place with 18 points.

Later in the day, Palani Tuskers brushed past Junior Steelers 34-27 to get back to winning ways. The Tuskers were slightly better in the first-half, taking a 17-14 lead. They extended their lead with a Super Raid by Kesavan Raja. The Steelers got All Out and gifted six points to their opponent.

With a seven-point win, Palani Tuskers replace Junior Steelers in the third position in Pool A with 17 points. The Steelers, on the other hand, drop to the fourth position with 16 points from five outings. Kesavan Raja (9 points) was the superstar as his Super Raid earned the Tuskers a win.

Yuva Paltan edged past Warriorz K.C. in a thrilling contest in the last match of Day 7. An evenly matched half-time ended in favour of Yuva Paltan with a one-point lead as the score read 12-11. Warriorz K.C. took a five-point lead by inflicting an All Out in the second half and held onto their lead with seven minutes on the clock.

Ashish Padale completed a Super Raid in a do-or-die situation. He added four points to Yuva Paltan's score and reduced the deficit to two points. The Pune-based club inflicted an All Out on their opponent to level the scores 25-25. The score moved to 29-29 with one minute remaining. Ashish Padale completed a successful raid for Yuva Paltan and Nithesh Ramaiah tackled Punit Kumar to deny Warriorz K.C. the equalizer in the final raid of the match.

Ashish Padale was the star performer with 12 raid points. Yuva Paltan are placed fifth in Pool B, while Warriorz K.C. are fifth in Pool A. Both teams have 12 points each from five matches. (ANI)

