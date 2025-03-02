Yuva All Stars Championship to begin on March 6 in Haridwar

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025, a first of its kind tournament in the kabaddi ecosystem, will begin on March 6 here at Vandna Kataria Indoor Stadium in Haridwar.

There will be four matches every day and the Championship will conclude on April 4 with a grand finale. The four matches will be played at 10.15 am, 11.45 am, 4 pm and 5.30 pm, respectively. Fans can watch the matches live on FanCode.

Speaking on the upcoming tournament, Vikas Gautam, CEO, Yuva Kabaddi Series, said, "This is a battle of the best, featuring a format never seen before in kabaddi. Get ready for high-octane matches over the next 30 days, where the nation’s brightest young talents will showcase their skills on a grand stage.”

Advertisement

“The championship is a dream come true, giving young kabaddi players an opportunity to display their talent to the world in the most competitive environment. Wishing all the participants the very best — this is the first step towards reaching new heights with Yuva,” he added.

Twelve teams will lock horns in the tournament for the coveted title. The 11th edition of Yuva Kabaddi Series was played in December 2024 and January, and six teams had qualified for the upcoming championship.

Advertisement

Palani Tuskers, the division 1 winners, will lead the challenge, followed by Sonipat Spartans, the runners-up, and Kurukshetra Warriors, who secured the third position in division 1. From division 2, UP Falcons emerged as champions, with Chandigarh Chargers finishing as runners-up.

Vasco Vipers, the division 3 winners, also secured their place in the highly-anticipated tournament. These six teams will now compete against six other challengers for the title.

Six Invitational Youth Teams — which will be revealed in a few days — will join the teams from YKS division rounds. The tournament will have three rounds to decide the ultimate champions of

YUVA (Youth) kabaddi.

The tournament format will feature 12 teams, divided into two pools – pool A and pool B. The pool distribution is based on rankings from the division rounds of the 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series.