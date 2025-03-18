Yuva All Stars Championship: Yuva Mumba, Palani Tuskers, Warriorz K.C register wins on Day 13

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 18 (ANI): Yuva Mumba, Palani Tuskers, Warriorz K.C won their respective matches on Day 13 of the ongoing Yuva All Stars Championship in Haridwar on Tuesday. Chandigarh Chargers and Sonipat Spartans played out a tie when they faced each other in the opening match of the day, as per a release from Yuva All Stars Championship.

In the first match on Tuesday, Chandigarh Chargers and Sonipat Spartans played out a tie 29-29. While Virender Singh took 9 points for Chandigarh Chargers, Ankit Kumar Rana and Rahul Ahri grabbed 7 points each for Sonipat Spartans.

Virender Singh's decisive raids kept the Spartans in the game, while Naveen Sharma's solid defense countered the Chargers' attacks. Late unsuccessful raids sealed the deadlock as both teams shared the points in an intense battle

In the second kabaddi clash, Warriorz K.C secured a thrilling 43-34 victory over UP Falcons. Vishal Chaudhary led the charge for UP Falcons with multiple successful raids, but Shivansh Thakur's strong defense halted key attempts. Himanshu Yadav and Punit Kumar delivered crucial points, keeping the game competitive.

Warriorz K.C's strategic timeouts and substitutions proved decisive, turning the tide in their favor. Despite a valiant effort from Sushil Kambrekar and Manprit, who executed super raids, their team fell short.

In third match of the day, Kesavan Raja showcased stellar raiding skills as Palani Tuskers edged past Yuva Yoddhas 41-37. The game saw frequent lead changes, with Jatin Singh and Ranjith Mohan making key raids for their teams. Shivam's successive successful raids helped Yoddhas inflict an all-out.

Kesavan Raja kept Tuskers in the contest with multiple successful raids. A late surge by Palani Tuskers secured their win despite Yuva Yoddhas' resilient comeback attempts.

In the fourth match on Tuesday Yuva Mumba secured a thrilling victory against Yuva Paltan in a closely contested match (40-31). Both teams showcased impressive raiding and defensive skills, keeping the scoreline tight throughout.

Mumba's raiders capitalized on key moments, while their defense held strong against Paltan's attacking threats. Despite a valiant effort from Yuva Paltan, crucial errors in the final minutes proved costly. (ANI)

