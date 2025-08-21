Yuva Andhra Championship 2025: Race to super 4 intensifies after an action-packed Day 7

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025, a feeder into the Telugu Kabaddi League, continued on Thursday at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium.

Advertisement

As per a release from the Andhra Kabaddi Association, Kurnool Knights defeated Amravati Crushers in a Pool leaders' clash, Tirupati Raiders registered two wins, and Vizag Commandos got the better of Vizianagaram Ninjas on a high-octane Day 7.

The day began with the rescheduled second match of the tournament, where Tirupati Raiders edged out Krishna Defenders 40-38. The Defenders led until the final four minutes, before a crucial all-out allowed Tirupati to turn the tide.

Advertisement

Substitute N Siva Ramakrishna impressed with 16 points, while fellow substitute Hari Prasad Reddy added six tackle points, and K Janardhana Reddy chipped in with 5.

For Krishna, G Pavan Kumar scored 13 raid points, and both Keela Bharath and Chandaka Murali secured High 5s, but their efforts went in vain.

Advertisement

Momentum shifted to the inter-pool fixtures, starting with a high-profile clash between Kurnool Knights and Amravati Crushers. The Knights came from behind in the second half to secure a thrilling 51-48 win. Amravati pushed hard in the final minutes but could not overturn the deficit.

Chadalawada Dhanush led Kurnool with 19 points, while substitute Pelleti Brahmareddy added 18. For the Crushers, Potla Gopi Chand produced a remarkable solo effort of 29 points, but a lack of support proved costly.

The next game saw Vizag Commandos register another strong result, beating Vizianagaram Ninjas 46-40.

Nolli Theja scored 18 points, Sivaganesh Reddy added 10, and Shaik Akbar contributed a High 5 to secure the win. For the Ninjas, Y Rajashekar Reddy managed 18 raid points and A Venkata Gopi collected six tackle points, but they could not prevent the loss.

The fourth match was a one-sided affair as Bhimavaram Guardians outplayed Krishna Defenders 43-27.

Palaka Manikanta led the way with 12 raid points, while defenders Maguluri Sumanth (7 tackle points) and N Chinnam Naidu (6 tackle points) dominated at the back. Krishna produced a below-par performance, suffering another defeat.

The day concluded with Tirupati Raiders earning their second win, defeating Kakinada Kraken 41-24. N Siva Ramakrishna top-scored again with 9 raid points, while Kraken struggled to produce any significant individual performances in a one-sided loss.

With these results, Pool A is now led by Kurnool Knights with 30 points, just ahead of Vizianagaram Ninjas on 29, while Bhimavaram Guardians moved up to 22 and Kakinada Kraken stayed on 9.

In Pool B, Amravati Crushers remain on top with 37 points, but Vizag Commandos have closed the gap to 33, followed by Tirupati Raiders on 25 and Krishna Defenders on 7. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)