Yuvraj, Harbhajan, KL, Suryakumar hail Rahane for his illustrious career

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): India's World Cup winning legend Yuvraj Singh, former spinner Harbhajan Singh, India's T20 World Cup winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav and opener KL Rahul hailed the "remarkable" middle-order veteran Ajinkya Rahane who announced his retirement earlier today, and wished him very best for the future.

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Rahane, one of the pillars of Indian middle-order from early 2010s, on Thursday pulled down curtains on his remarkable 14-year-long international career which included some memorable performances across all formats, notably in Test cricket. His last appearance in Indian colours came in Test cricket in 2023 against West Indies.

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Posting on Instagram, Yuvraj said, "Congratulations Jinks on a remarkable career! One of the finest from this generation to represent the country in all formats and also lead successfully in some of the most prestigious games! You did well at every opportunity and here's wishing you good luck for what comes next! Shakalaka baby @ajinkyarahane".

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On his official X handle, Harbhajan Singh called Rahane a "a top-quality cricketer with a calm head and immense pride for the game". He also said that the batter's biggest legacy would be leading essentially a second-string Team India to a historic series win in Australia in 2021.

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"@ajinkyarahane88 Ajinkya Rahane, a top-quality cricketer with a calm head and immense pride for the game. His greatest legacy will always be leading India to that historic Test series win in Australia, along with countless classy innings. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Happy retirement, Jinks! Wishing you all the very best for the future," posted Harbhajan.

https://x.com/harbhajan_singh/status/2082771286544240877

India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav also hailed Rahane on his Instagram story, " It was an honour sharing the field and dressing room with you. Your calmness, resilience and commitment to the game have inspired so many of us. Wishing you and your family all the very best for this exciting second innings. May this new chapter bring you as much joy and success as the last."

KL Rahul, who also shared the field with Rahane, hailed his remarkable career on an Instagram story.

In Tests, Rahane played 85 matches and 144 innings, scoring 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50.

In ODIs, he has featured in 90 matches and 87 innings, scoring 2,962 runs, with 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63. In T20Is, he has played 20 matches and 20 innings, scoring 375 runs, with no centuries and one fifty, at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29.

Rahane had an undefeated Test captaincy record, featuring four wins, two draws, and the highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain with at least five matches.

His tenure included a memorable comeback victory in Melbourne and India's historic triumph at the Gabba, which ended Australia's long unbeaten streak at the venue during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Asian Giants won 2-1.

Rahane also led India to a crucial Test win against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017. (ANI)

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