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Home / Sports / Yuvraj Sandhu in Top-10 in Turkey; Sharma also makes cut

Yuvraj Sandhu in Top-10 in Turkey; Sharma also makes cut

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ANI
Updated At : 04:05 PM May 03, 2026 IST
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Belek [Turkey], May 3 (ANI): Yuvraj Sandhu played a steady round of 1-under 71 and was inside the top-10 at the halfway stage of the Turkish Airlines Open on the DP World Tour title in Turkey.

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Also making the cut was Shubhankar Sharma, despite a nightmarish finish as he dropped five shots in a span of five holes between the 13th and the 17th with three bogeys and a double bogey. He shot 3-over 75 and was now 1-over and tied 57th.

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He had four birdies and two bogeys before that, and he is now Tied-57th, after sneaking inside the cut line, which fell at exactly 1-over.

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Sandhu, playing his first season on the DP World Tour, birdied the fourth, eighth, 11th, and the 14th while dropping shots on the seventh, 13th and 17th.

Gregorio De Leo will take a one-shot lead into the weekend as the Italian, playing in the morning, carded five birdies and just one bogey in his second round 68 to set the clubhouse target at seven under at National Golf Club.

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The 26-year-old was briefly joined at that mark by afternoon starters Alejandro Del Rey and Jens Dantorp, but they both fell back into a tie for second alongside Kazuma Kobori and Sam Bairstow on six under.

De Leo secured his first 36-hole lead on the DP World Tour and is now chasing a maiden win after regaining his playing privileges at Qualifying School after a rookie campaign which featured two top-five finishes.

First-round leader Mikael Lindberg sits at five under in solo sixth after a second round 73, while defending champion Martin Couvra was among those to make the cut on the number at one over. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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