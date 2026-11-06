Yuvraj Singh hails Cristiano Ronaldo as “true legend” following retirement from international football

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as a “true legend” and an inspiration for generations, congratulating the Portuguese footballer on his extraordinary international career after he announced his retirement on Thursday.

Ronaldo, who made his international debut in August 2003 as a substitute against Kazakhstan, announced the decision through a video message shared on Instagram, expressing pride and gratitude for representing Portugal throughout his 23-year-long career.

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Ronaldo announced the end of his international football journey with Portugal, saying it was time to pass on the iconic number 7 shirt. He described the decision as an emotional one, reflecting on a journey that began in August 2003 and changed his life forever.

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In his Instagram post, Yuvraj praised Ronaldo's journey from Madeira to becoming one of the world's greatest footballers, saying his success reflected ambition, discipline, self-belief, hard work and determination to overcome challenges.

“From a young boy in Madeira with a dream to becoming one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen, your journey is a lesson in ambition, discipline and an unrelenting belief in oneself. Through every challenge, every setback and every milestone, you kept raising the bar. You didn’t just chase greatness; you worked, sacrificed and redefined what was possible. The records, the trophies and the five Ballon d’Or awards tell one story. The determination behind them tells another,” he said.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Yuvraj congratulated Ronaldo on his remarkable international career, describing him as a legend, the “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time) and an inspiration for generations, while wishing him success in the future.

“Your career is a testament to the courage to dream big, the hunger to keep going and the belief to never settle. Congratulations on an extraordinary international career, Cristiano. Wishing you the very best for everything that lies ahead. A true legend. The GOAT. An inspiration for generations,” he said.

Ronaldo’s retirement marks the end of one of the most statistically extraordinary international careers in football history. From his first appearance as a teenager to becoming Portugal's captain and leading the country to major international honours, Ronaldo's contribution extended across six European Championships and six FIFA World Cup editions.

Ronaldo's 234 international appearances place him at the top of the men's all-time list, while his 146 goals give him a substantial lead over the other leading international goalscorers. (ANI)

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