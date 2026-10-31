Yuvraj Singh launches PROTOCOL32: 32 supplements in one daily sachet, built on science and checked by blood tests

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh launched PROTOCOL32 at The Bay Club, Mumbai. PROTOCOL32 puts 32 supplements into one sachet a day, in place of the shelf of bottles many people buy one trend at a time, without knowing the dose or whether it is working.

Every gram in the sachet has a job. The 32 include creatine, omega-3 DHA, CoQ10, magnesium, vitamin D3, vitamin B12, ashwagandha, curcumin, NAC, glycine, L-theanine, bacopa, saffron, lutein and astaxanthin.

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Together they support 10 pillars of health, from energy, sleep and the brain to the heart, joints, skin and liver. They are chosen to work as teams, which PROTOCOL32 calls chains, because that is how the body uses them. Collagen is one example: the body needs vitamin C, glycine and copper at the same time to make it, so vitamin C alone does only part of the job. In all, the 32 complete 13 of these chains. The science behind each of the 32 supplements is published on protocol32.com.

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Yuvraj Singh, Co-founder, PROTOCOL32, said, “What you do quietly every day decides what your body can do later. I did not want to put my name on another bottle. I wanted to build something people can check in their own blood report.”

Belwas of Ingex Labs, Co-founder, PROTOCOL32, said, “Every supplement in PROTOCOL32 is published with its exact dose and specification, down to details like ashwagandha root standardised to 2.5% withanolides. We also publish what each one costs. The raw material in one sachet costs ₹38.30, and anyone can check every line of that on protocol32.com. In a category that usually hides its doses, we wanted nothing hidden.”

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PROTOCOL32 is not on open sale. It is made in small batches and offered by invitation only, to members on subscription. The first invitations are going to athletes, coaches, creators, entrepreneurs, dietitians and doctors. Anyone can apply by sharing their profile at protocol32.com.

Members do not have to take it on trust. PROTOCOL32 arranges and pays for their blood tests on day 1 and day 90, and tracks three markers: homocysteine, because high levels are linked to faster ageing of the heart and brain; hs-CRP, because it measures inflammation in the body; and the liver enzymes ALT and GGT, because everything you eat passes through your liver.

Prashant Pitti, Founding Partner and Investor, PROTOCOL32, said, “People buy supplements all the time, one bottle at a time, with no way to know what is working. We did the opposite. We refused 74 popular ingredients, from collagen powder to shilajit, and published the reason for each. Then we check the results in your blood on day 1 and day 90. We would rather be measured than believed.”

PROTOCOL32 was co-developed with Dr. Anurag Agrawal, Dean of Biosciences and Health Research at Ashoka University and former director of CSIR-IGIB, and Dr. Arpit Bansal, Director of Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, Prayagraj, who serves as Scientific Advisor. It is made by Ingex Labs at its ISO and GMP certified facility in Nelamangala, Bengaluru, and an independent lab tests every batch. (ANI)

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