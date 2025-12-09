Yuvraj, Veer to compete in Vishwa Samudra Open

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Vishwa Samudra Group, PGTI President Kapil Dev and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, on Monday jointly announced the launch of the Vishwa Samudra Open 2025 presented by Kapil Dev which will be held at the prestigious Delhi Golf Club (DGC) from December 9. The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs 2 crore.

The stellar field at the tournament will feature leading Indian professionals Yuvraj Sandhu (2025 PGTI Order of Merit leader), Veer Ahlawat (2024 PGTI Order of Merit champion), Shaurya Bhattacharya, Arjun Prasad, Angad Cheema, Manu Gandas and Om Prakash Chouhan, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by the likes of Sri Lankan N Thangaraja, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Nepal's Subash Tamang, Czech Republic's Stepan Danek, Italians Michele Ortolani and Federico Zucchetti, American Koichiro Sato and Uganda's Joshua Seale.

The host venue, Delhi Golf Club will be represented by professionals Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Harsh Gangwar, Pawan Kumar, Rohit Baisoya and Karan Vasudeva.

Chinta Sasidhar, Chairman, Vishwa Samudra Group, said, "Vishwa Samudra's association with golf has been for over 12 years now, including starting India's most desired corporate golf event - the Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagles Golf Championships, which completed nine editions this year. We at the VS Group would like to extend our support for this event, as we did last year, as we support Kapil Dev's and PGTI's vision to develop golfing talent in the country wholeheartedly."

Kapil Dev, President, PGTI's Tournament Host, said, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome everyone to the second edition of the Vishwa Samudra Open, a tournament that has already established itself as a major attraction on the PGTI calendar. The success of the inaugural edition reaffirmed the growing strength of Indian professional golf, and this year promises to raise the bar even higher. I thank the Vishwa Samudra Group for their continued support as we work together to strengthen professional golf and celebrate the incredible talent India has to offer. I also thank the world-class Delhi Golf Club for partnering with us and providing the ideal setting for the event."

Vikram Seth, Captain, Delhi Golf Club, said, "Promotion of Golf remains the primary focus of the Delhi Golf Club and in line of the same, we hosted the Vishwa Samudra Open 2025. The Lodhi Course has always tested the best golfers in the country, and this week is no exception. We are delighted to witness some of India's finest professionals compete with such passion and consistency. The success of this tournament is a testament to the collective efforts of PGTI, the Vishwa Samudra Group, and the entire team at DGC. Our commitment to supporting and nurturing the growth of golf in India remains stronger than ever." (ANI)

