Zaheer Khan joins Yuvraj Singh in Canada Super 60 as co-owner of Vancouver Anchors

Vancouver [Canada], September 10 (ANI): Two of Indian cricket's most decorated names are joining forces again — this time off the field. Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has joined the ownership group behind the Vancouver Anchors, the men's and women's franchises competing in Canada Super 60.

He joins Nagendra "Naga" Siddoutam and Stockholm-based Anchor Sports AB, bringing international sporting pedigree and fresh momentum to the league.

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The move reunites Zaheer with close friend and longtime India teammate Yuvraj Singh, Co-Owner of Canada Super 60. The two shared dressing rooms and history-making wins together, including India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup title. Now they begin a new chapter at Vancouver's BC Place, as per a press release.

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Their reunion is about more than nostalgia — it reflects a shared commitment to growing the game in Canada, opening doors for players from associate nations, and elevating women's cricket on a major professional stage.

"I am thrilled to welcome my buddy and longtime teammate Zaheer Khan to the Canada Super 60 family," said Yuvraj Singh, Co-Owner, Canada Super 60. "Zak and I have shared some of the biggest moments of our careers, and coming together again for this chapter feels special. I am equally excited by the commitment Naga and Anchor Sports have shown to cricket in associate nations and the women's game. Vancouver has owners with ambition, credibility, and real intent to create opportunities for players. Zaheer brings experience, energy, and drive to the league."

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One of his generation's finest fast bowlers, Zaheer brings deep expertise in high-performance cricket, team culture, and player development. His involvement will help shape the Anchors' cricketing identity and strengthen pathways for both established and emerging talent.

"Canada Super 60 is a first-class product, staged at one of the world's most iconic venues, in a city with its own character and charm," said Zaheer Khan, Co-Owner, Vancouver Anchors. "Knowing Yuvraj — my friend and teammate for so many years — is part of the league's ownership gives me real confidence in its direction. Cricket's next phase of growth has to be global. As former players, we owe it to the game to back credible leagues that create real opportunities for associate-nation players and women cricketers. I can't wait to be in Vancouver and share this new chapter with my buddy Yuvi."

For Anchor Sports AB, owning both the men's and women's Vancouver franchises reflects a philosophy built on inclusive opportunity, sustainable investment, and long-term development in emerging cricket markets.

"The structure and vision of Canada Super 60 make it a genuinely special league," said Nagendra "Naga" Siddoutam, Owner, Anchor Sports AB and Vancouver Anchors. "Placing men's and women's cricket on the same major platform shows both deserve investment and visibility — that aligns strongly with how we think as a group. Vancouver is diverse, international, and forward-looking, making it the ideal home for the Anchors. Zaheer adds exceptional cricketing knowledge, leadership, and authenticity to our ownership group. Together, we want to build competitive teams, create lasting opportunities for players, and build a franchise Vancouver's communities and cricket fans everywhere can call their own."

For Canada Super 60, landing a Zaheer Khan-backed ownership group is another strong vote of confidence in the league's trajectory.

"We are honoured and thrilled to welcome Zaheer Khan, Naga, and Anchor Sports to the Canada Super 60 family," said Abhishek Shah, Chairman and Founder, Canada Super 60.

"Zaheer's standing in world cricket and his commitment to giving back make this partnership hugely meaningful. We're not just building a short-format competition — we're building a platform connecting global cricketing excellence with Canadian talent, associate-nation players, and the women's game. When respected cricket leaders and serious international investors back that vision, it strengthens our belief in what we can build together," he added.

Canada Super 60 Season 2 runs September 29–October 4, 2026, at BC Place in Vancouver, featuring six franchises, 24 matches, and elite men's and women's competitions.

For cricket fans, the tournament offers a rare chance to see Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan reunited at BC Place — not chasing another win for India, but building the game's next chapter in Canada. (ANI)

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