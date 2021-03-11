Zalatoris takes lead as bigwigs miss cut

TULSA (Oklahoma), May 21

It was smooth sailing for Will Zalatoris at the PGA Championship on Friday, taking the second-round lead after whipping winds at Southern Hills Country Club left many Major hopes in tatters.

On a far from perfect day for golf Zalatoris took full advantage of improving conditions late in the round to return an error-free 5-under 65 to sit one clear of little known Chilean Mito Pereira with a midway total of a 9-under 131.

Bubba Watson, another late starter, turned in the round of the day, a 63 to equal the PGA Championship 18-hole scoring record, to sit alone in fourth, one ahead of first round leader Rory McIlroy, who laboured to a 71.

Tiger Woods, in his second start since a February 2021 car crash, spent Friday fighting to make the cut.

That battle seemed over when a double-bogey at the par three 11th sent him to 5-over, but the 46-year-old showed once again why he is recognised as one of the sport’s great battlers, hitting back with birdies at the 13 and 16 for a 69 to slip under the 4-over cut. — Reuters

Lahiri misses cut

Tulsa (US): The morning wind took its toll as Anirban Lahiri hit a second straight 3-over 73 to miss the cut at the PGA Championship, his first Major appearance in three years.