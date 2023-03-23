Zampa, Agar have a ball as Oz win series

PTI

Chennai, March 22

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took four wickets as Australia beat India by 21 runs to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1 here today.

Electing to bat, Australia could not capitalise on a strong start and were bowled out for 269 in 49 overs on a slow track.

Their bowlers, led by Zampa, did an excellent job defending the total and bowled out India for 248 in 49.1 overs as Australia exacted a modicum of revenge after losing the four-Test series 1-2.

While Zampa was the pick of the Australia bowlers, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar turned the match on its head by removing Virat Kohli, whose 54 was the highest score by a batsman from either side, and Suryakumar Yadav in successive deliveries. It was a third straight golden duck for Suryakumar.

For the hosts, Hardik Pandya claimed bowling figures of 3/44 and made a run-a-ball 40 but it was not enough to avoid India’s first series loss on home soil since Aaron Finch’s Australia beat them in 2019.

India began briskly with Rohit Sharma (30) and Gill (37) playing a few attractive shots. Kohli tried to forge partnerships with KL Rahul (32) and with Pandya but he looked tired by the end. Zampa effectively decided the match by removing Pandya.

Brief scores: Australia: 269 in 49 overs (Marsh 47, Carey 38; Pandya 3/44; Yadav 3/56); India: 248 in 49.1 overs (Kohli 54, Pandya 40; Zampa 4/45, Agar 2/41). — Agencies

Short break for players before IPL

New Delhi: The Indian players who were part of the ODI series against Australia will get a break for four days before joining their respective IPL camps with the tournament starting from March 31. Defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will play in the opening match of the season in Ahmedabad. It is understood that all the players who are in the core group for the World Cup will have their workload management monitored. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is all set to undergo lower-back surgery and will not take any part in the IPL.