ZEE 5 brings German football icon Oliver Kahn to FIFA World Cup 2026 expert panel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): As the FIFA World Cup 2026 captivates audiences across the globe, Zee 5 continues to elevate the viewing experience for football fans in India with comprehensive tournament coverage, bringing every match, key moment, and compelling storyline closer to viewers.

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Through seamless streaming, in-depth analysis, match highlights, and exclusive programming, Zee 5 is delivering an immersive football experience that matches the scale and excitement of the world's biggest sporting event, according to a press release.

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Adding global expertise and unparalleled football insight to its coverage, Zee 5 has onboarded outstanding German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn as part of its expert panel for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Revered by football fans worldwide as "The Wall" and famously known as "Der Titan" (The Titan) for his commanding presence and fierce competitive spirit, Kahn remains one of the most respected figures in world football.

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A former captain of Germany, Kahn represented his country from 1995 to 2006, earning 86 international caps and leading the national team to the FIFA World Cup 2002 final. His extraordinary performances during that tournament saw him become the only goalkeeper in FIFA World Cup history to win the Golden Ball as the competition's best player, while also being recognised as the tournament's outstanding goalkeeper.

Renowned for his remarkable career with Germany and Bayern Munich, Kahn's leadership, consistency, and winning mentality have cemented his legacy as one of football's all-time greats. Following his illustrious playing career, he has continued to shape the game as a football executive, commentator, analyst, author, and one of the sport's most influential voices.

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Kahn also shares a long-standing connection with India. He first visited the country in 2008 when Bayern Munich played his farewell match against Mohun Bagan in Kolkata, and returned again in 2023, engaging with fans, students, and stakeholders while sharing insights on the development of football in the country.

With decades of experience at the highest level of international football, Kahn will bring sharp tactical analysis, unique perspectives from inside elite dressing rooms, and expert commentary on the players, teams, and defining moments shaping this year's tournament.

He joins an esteemed panel of experts on Zee 5, including legends Bhaichung Bhutia, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Igor Stimac, among others, who will bring together global and local perspectives to enrich FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage for fans across India.

Speaking about his association with Zee 5 and FIFA World Cup 2026, Oliver Kahn said, "The FIFA World Cup is the ultimate stage in football--a tournament that inspires millions and creates moments that become part of sporting history. Every edition brings together extraordinary talent, passion, and emotion, making it one of the most captivating events in global sport. I am delighted to join Zee 5 and Unite8 Sports as part of the expert panel and look forward to sharing my insights with fans across India. The growth of football in the country has been remarkable, and it is exciting to be part of bringing the tournament experience even closer to audiences."

With football fever sweeping across the nation, fans can look forward to exclusive insights from one of the sport's most celebrated personalities as the drama, intensity, and excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 continue to unfold. Together with Bhaichung Bhutia, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Igor Stimac and other experts, Kahn's presence further strengthens Zee 5's commitment to delivering world-class football coverage for Indian audiences. (ANI)

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