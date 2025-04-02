"Zeeshan has been fantastic": SRH fielding coach hails young spinner ahead of KKR clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): Ahead of his side's match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fielding coach Ryan Cook hailed young spinner Zeeshan Ansari, who impressed in the previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC) by picking three wickets on debut.

SRH and KKR, the two trailblazers of last year's edition with plenty of high scores, power-packed knocks and sky-high run-rates, will be aiming to get their campaigns back on track with a crucial match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Both teams have secured just one win in three matches so far and their explosive batting line-ups in particular have not performed as per expectations.

"Zeeshan has been fantastic. He has really impressed in the camp, in the warm-up games, and then obviously in the game the other night, picking up three wickets on debut. So, I am sure he should be able to get another run in the next couple of games," Cook said in the pre-match presser.

Cook also said that the pitch will suit Indian pace veteran Mohammed Shami, who has picked just two wickets in three games at an average of over 50.

"Shami is an excellent bowler and has proven himself over many, many years. It shows that a good length here is exactly what is needed," he added.

Cook said that the team would like to put another high-scoring performance and they are suited to play an aggressive, positive brand of cricket. He also said that the team does not discuss crossing the 300-run mark, but rather these are expectations placed on them by others.

"I think all the games last year showed that there was up and down venues at different places around the country. So I think we got 280-odd in the first game, so looking forward to try and get another performance like that again. Both teams have very long batting lineups, so to get through them is not easy," he said.

"The last game that was here was 200 against 200, so another close game, so looking forward to another one of those, I am sure. I am not sure, we just try and play the style of cricket that we like to play. I think our team is suited to play an aggressive style. We do not speak about 300 or any of those things, that are the expectations that are put on us by other people. But we just look to try and play a positive brand of cricket and take on the bowlers wherever we can. It is a strength of ours and we try and double down on those strengths," he concluded. (ANI)

