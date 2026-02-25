DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza 15 runs away from reaching landmark of 3000 runs in T20Is

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza 15 runs away from reaching landmark of 3000 runs in T20Is

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:15 PM Feb 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25 (ANI): Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza is just 15 runs away from becoming the first Zimbabwe cricketer to reach the landmark of 3000 runs in T20I cricket.

Advertisement

The Zimbabwe captain will eye this historic milestone during the must-win clash against the defending champions India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Advertisement

Currently, the all-rounder has smashed 2985 runs in 131 matches and 126 innings. Raza has an average of 26.18 and has hammered 16 half-centuries and one century in the shortest format.

Advertisement

Overall, Raza could become the 14th cricketer to score 3000 or more runs in T20I cricket after Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, Paul Stirling, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Waseem, David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, Virandeep Singh, Aaron Finch and Quinton de Kock.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe all-rounder Ryan Burl acknowledged the high stakes involved as his side gears up for a crucial Super Eight clash against the defending champions India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe suffered a thrashing loss in their opening Super Eight fixture against the West Indies. Zimbabwe lost the one-sided fixture at the Wankhede by 107 while chasing a monstrous target of 255.

With both teams fighting to keep their semi-final hopes alive, Burl admitted that the contest carries immense significance for Zimbabwe as well as India.

India, too, is under pressure after the defending champions suffered a humiliating 76-run loss in the Super Eight phase opener, which has put the defending champions in a tricky phase.

"It is a must-win match for us; it's also a must-win game for India. There's obviously a lot at stake here, being a World Cup game, and if we are to progress to the semi-finals, we both want to look at winning tomorrow's game. So I think we are both excited. Obviously, we don't get to play India a lot, so it's something that we really have been looking forward to, and we will grab the opportunity with both hands," Burl said during the pre-match press conference. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts