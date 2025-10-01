Zimbabwe to host Afghanistan for a one-off Test match, 3 T20I series in Harare

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Zimbabwe to host Afghanistan for a one-off Test match and three Twenty20 internationals (T20Is) later this month, with all fixtures scheduled for Harare Sports Club,

The tour will open with the Test from October 20 to 24, marking Zimbabwe's 10th Test of a busy 2025 calendar that has already seen them face Ireland, Bangladesh, England, South Africa and New Zealand.

The teams will then shift focus to the shorter format for three T20Is on 29 and 31 October and 2 November.

ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni said the series promised another thrilling chapter in the growing rivalry between the two sides.

"We are delighted to be hosting Afghanistan once again, this time for a one-off Test followed by three T20Is in Harare," he said. "Encounters between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan have become keenly contested and entertaining, and we are confident this upcoming tour will deliver more of the same for our fans."

Afghanistan's visit comes less than a year after their last tour of Zimbabwe, which featured three T20Is and three one-day internationals in Harare before moving to Bulawayo for a historic two-Test series played over Boxing Day and New Year's Day at Queens Sports Club.

"Afghanistan have established itself as a strong force in world cricket and we know this will be a tough but exciting challenge for our team," Makoni said. "As always, we invite our supporters to come in their numbers and rally behind our boys as they take on quality opposition." (ANI)

