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Home / Sports / Zimbabwe to host Bangladesh for an all-format series in June-July

Zimbabwe to host Bangladesh for an all-format series in June-July

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ANI
Updated At : 03:50 PM May 22, 2026 IST
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Harare [Zimbabwe], May 22 (ANI): Zimbabwe are set to host Bangladesh in June and July for a multi-format series featuring one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is, according to the ICC website.

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The tour will get underway with a one-off Test match at the Harare Sports Club from June 28 to July 2, while the ODI series will also be held in Harare. The teams will then move to the Queens Sports Club for the three-match T20I series.

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The upcoming assignment will also mark Zimbabwe's first home international fixtures since their campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, where they reached the Super Eight stage for the first time in history and recorded memorable victories over Australia and Sri Lanka.

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Zimbabwe and Bangladesh last met in a Test series back in 2025 in Bangladesh, where Zimbabwe claimed a memorable three-wicket win in the opening Test before the hosts levelled the series 1-1.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's last tour of Zimbabwe came in 2022, with the home side winning both the ODI and T20I series 2-1.

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Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni welcomed the confirmation of the tour as the team continues to make progress on the international stage.

Makoni expressed delight at confirming Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe, calling it a highly competitive and exciting series across all formats. He said the tour is important as it brings top-level international cricket back to home venues after Zimbabwe's strong performance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year.

"We are delighted to confirm Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe for what we expect to be a highly competitive and exciting series across all formats. This tour is hugely significant for us as it marks the return of top-level international cricket to our home venues following the team's outstanding performances at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year," he said.

"Our supporters have every reason to be proud of what we have achieved in recent months and we are looking forward to seeing fans once again rally behind the team in Harare and Bulawayo," he added.

Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe fixtures:

Only one Test - 28 June-2 July, Harare Sports Club

1st ODI - 6 July, Harare Sports Club

2nd ODI - 9 July, Harare Sports Club

3rd ODI - 11 July, Harare Sports Club

1st T20I - 15 July, Queens Sports Club

2nd T20I - 17 July, Queens Sports Club

3rd T20I - 19 July, Queens Sports Club. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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