Zimbabwe women name squad for maiden bilateral series against India

Harare [Zimbabwe], October 10 (ANI): Zimbabwe women’s team have retained the squad that secured the country’s first-ever ICC Women’s Championship victory for their upcoming six-match tour of India, with the three-match T20I series set to begin on October 16, according to the ICC website.

Under the leadership of Josephine Nkomo, the 15-member squad will take on India in their first-ever bilateral international series, with the T20I leg starting on October 16. The tour comes on the back of Zimbabwe’s historic four-wicket win over the West Indies at Harare Sports Club on September 27.

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The three-match T20I series will be played in Raipur, followed by the ODI series in Vadodara, which begins on October 23. The ODIs will form part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

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Zimbabwe will aim to carry the momentum from their historic victory into the upcoming series against India. Nyasha Gwanzura, who registered career-best figures of 4/33 in the win, has retained her place alongside Michelle Mavunga and Francisca Chipare.

The batting line-up features Modester Mupachikwa, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu and Beloved Biza, while captain Josephine Nkomo and Nomvelo Sibanda add international experience to the squad.

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The tour presents Zimbabwe with an opportunity to build on their recent success, while the ODI series will offer them a chance to earn crucial points in the ICC Women’s Championship.

Zimbabwe squad for India tour:

Josephine Nkomo (Captain), Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Chiyedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Tendai Makusha, Sharne Mayers. (ANI)

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