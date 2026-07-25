Harare [Zimbabwe], July 25 (ANI): Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennett is just 10 runs away from becoming the third batter from his team to touch the 2,000-run mark in T20Is.

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Bennett, 22, could become the third Zimbabwe batter after Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl to touch the 2,000-run mark in the second T20I of the two-match series against India at Harare, taking place on Saturday.

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Out for a duck in the first T20I, Bennett has scored 1,990 runs in 62 T20Is and innings at an average of 35.53, with a strike rate of 143.37, including a century, 12 fifties and a best score of 111.

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Raza (3,144 runs in 137 T20Is and 132 innings at an average of 26.20 and a strike rate of 137.05, with a century and 17 fifties) and Burl (2,040 runs in 122 matches and 113 innings at an average of 26.40 and a strike rate of 124.01, with four fifties) are two Zimbabwe batters who have crossed the 2,000 run mark in T20Is.

Against India, Bennett has scored 168 runs in seven innings at an average of 28.00 and a strike rate of over 151, including a half-century, a knock of 97* against India in this year's ICC T20 World Cup.

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Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Innocent Kaia, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza. (ANI)

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