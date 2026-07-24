Zinc, Garhwal United score narrow wins to enter semi-final

Narainpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Zinc Football Academy and Garhwal United FC entered the last four of the AIFF U17 Women's Youth League 2026-27 with hard-fought quarter-final victories at the RKM Football Academy in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday, July 24.

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On a rainy and wet morning, Zinc FA defeated a fighting home side RKM Football Academy 3-2 in the first quarter-final. On a cool and cloudy afternoon, Garhwal United FC scraped past DFA Raisen 1-0 in the second quarter-final, according to All India Football Federation (AIFF).

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Zinc will meet the winner of the third quarter-final between Nita FA and Sethu FC, while Garhwal United await the winner of the fourth quarter-final between Kickstart FC and HOPS FC. The two remaining quarter-finals will be played on Saturday, July 25.

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The semi-finals are billed for Monday, July 27. Zinc FA became the first semi-finalists after a 3-2 win over an RKM FA side that fought till the end.

Although it remained level at 1-1 until half-time, Zinc scored twice within 10 minutes of the restart to effectively seal the game. RKM reduced the margin later on through a brilliant free-kick, but could not find the equaliser as their gallant campaign came to an end.

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As the drizzle intensified into a heavy downpour early in the first half, so did the raids on the heavy ground from both sides.

It was Zinc who forged ahead in the fifth minute. Left-winger Dangi Mardi sped away with a pass from Rahi Patel down the flank and produced a measured pass into the box. Captain Antara Dolui controlled it and fired home an angular left-footer low into the far post.

The goal galvanised the home side into action. The combination of captain Harshita Nag and Nirmla Potai often spelt danger to the Zinc defence.

In the 25th minute, Naveena Mourya dipped her free-kick between the two Zinc centre-backs, and Harshita did well to fill the net with a quick push with the inside of her right foot.

On level terms, RKM held the initiative as they pushed Zinc on the defensive with Jyoti Nag having her shot blocked well by goalkeeper Sonam Ghosh. Harshita also had a low drive parried away for an abortive corner.

Zinc too came into the attacking picture with Dangi providing fine centres, but the RKM defence and the agile custodian Yogita dealt with them well, as the teams trooped out for the breather on level terms.

Just six minutes after resumption, Antara played a brilliant through ball beyond the last line of defence for Sakshi Patel, who firmly placed it into the bottom corner to restore Zinc's lead.

The Rajasthan side sat pretty with Antara Dolui getting her second goal in the 55th minute. Antara trapped Rahi Patel's ball into the box, side-stepped defender Jigyasa Kashyap and slammed home past the goalkeeper with the left boot.

RKM then exerted a lot of pressure with frequent forays into the box, but the Zinc defence thwarted their efforts. In dropping back to support the defence, Antara brought down Manisha Patel just outside the box on the right. Mahima Mandavi brilliantly chipped her free-kick over the wall and into the top corner to make it 2-3 and set up a frantic finish.

RKM were unable to get the leveller despite desperate efforts and bowed out of the tournament, but with their heads held high.

In a game that was largely a midfield battle as the defences held sway and scoring chances were few and far between, Garhwal United FC made the most of the one which presented itself late in the game.

The combination of Japleen Kaur and Sunaina had been initiating effective moves on Garhwal's left for the most part. Off one such effort in the 82nd minute, Japleen sent Sunaina down the flank. The winger raced until the byline and pulled her cross back into the box. DFA Raisen custodian Saloni Sharma got her hands to it but let it slip away.

As full-back Neha tried to clear, Usha Kumari blocked the effort. The ball dropped in front of Mala Kumari, and the substitute carefully lobbed it into the net for what turned out to be the match winner.

Defences dominated to ensure that the first half was barren. Both adopted different tactics. Garhwal moved well with short, first-time passes, while Raisen resorted to long-ball moves.

It was Garhwal who created two scoring chances within the first 10 minutes of the start. Sabarni Kumari went clear on the left but drifted a little wider and lost possession instead of cutting inwards. A little later, Anishka Ghughtyal centred for the left-foot oriented Sunaina, but goalkeeper Saloni prevented entry.

Raisen launched a couple of sharp moves, with Manju Kanwar on the right sending in some measured centres. But the Garhwal defence carted them to safety to ensure that the scoreboard remained blank after the first half.

Later, Manju teamed up with Kiran Kanwar and spelt danger often, but the confident Garhwal defence and goalkeeper and captain Yashika dealt with the threats effectively to prevent any damage.

As it turned out, it was the Raisen defence which wilted, and Garhwal made the most of it to scrape past their opponents into the semi-finals. (ANI)

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