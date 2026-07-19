DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Zinedine Zidane to take charge of France after Didier Deschamps' 14-year reign

Zinedine Zidane to take charge of France after Didier Deschamps' 14-year reign

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:23 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Paris [France], July 19 (ANI): Former France midfielder Zinedine Zidane is set to begin his tenure as Les Bleus head coach on September 1, following the end of Didier Deschamps' 14-year reign as France manager, according to the French news outlet L'Equipe.

Advertisement

Deschamps' tenure as France head coach concluded after Les Bleus suffered a 6-4 defeat to England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 bronze medal match in Miami on Saturday (local time).

Advertisement

Bukayo Saka's hat-trick powered the Three Lions to victory after they raced to a 4-0 half-time lead through goals from Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Saka. France fought back with Kylian Mbappe's brace and Bradley Barcola's goal, with Mbappe becoming the World Cup's all-time top scorer. Jude Bellingham sealed England's dramatic win in stoppage time.

Advertisement

The loss marked the end of a brilliant 14-year journey of Deschamps as France manager. He took charge of France in 2012, guided the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title and another final in 2022 before their 2026 campaign ended with a semi-final loss to Spain.

In a post on X, the FFF praised Deschamps for his exceptional work since taking charge in 2012, highlighting his long-standing commitment and the lasting impact he has had on Les Bleus and French football.

Advertisement

"The FFF salutes and thanks the national team coach Didier Deschamps for the exceptional work accomplished at the helm of France since 2012. In leaving, in just a few days, his role as coach of the French National Team, Didier Deschamps brings to a close a quarter-century of exceptional commitment in service to Les Bleus and French football. There are careers that indelibly mark the history of an institution and a country," the FFF said.

The FFF credited Deschamps with restoring France's credibility and maintaining their place among the world's elite, praising his leadership, discipline and achievements, including the 2018 World Cup title, 2021 Nations League triumph and multiple major finals.

"Didier Deschamps embodied rigour, discipline, a sense of the collective, and a love for the blue jersey. Under his leadership, for fourteen years, the French National Team regained credibility, respect, and affection while remaining at the highest level worldwide, winning the 2018 World Cup, the 2021 Nations League, and reaching several major finals, all while maintaining unparalleled consistency," he said.

The FFF praised Deschamps for building a culture of performance, developing generations of players, uniting the team around strong values, and strengthening the bond between Les Bleus and French fans.

"Beyond the 185 matches played and 120 victories, Didier Deschamps passed on a culture of performance and responsibility that will remain a benchmark for generations to come. He nurtured the emergence of numerous internationals, united several squads around strong values, and helped strengthen the unique bond between the French people and their national team," the FFF said.

"Captain of the 1998 World Cup-winning team and the 2000 European Championship winners, then World Cup-winning coach twenty years later, Didier Deschamps holds a singular place in the history of French football. Few will have given as much to the blue jersey, first as a player and then as a coach," the FFF added.

The FFF expressed gratitude to Deschamps for his dedication and lasting impact, saying his legacy would remain etched in French football and among supporters.

"The Federation and its employees salute his availability and commitment. His imprint will remain indelible, at Clairefontaine as in the hearts of the millions of supporters and volunteers he never forgot. The FFF wishes to express its infinite gratitude to him. Thank you, Didier," said the FFF. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts