Zinedine Zidane to take charge of France after Didier Deschamps' 14-year reign

Paris [France], July 19 (ANI): Former France midfielder Zinedine Zidane is set to begin his tenure as Les Bleus head coach on September 1, following the end of Didier Deschamps' 14-year reign as France manager, according to the French news outlet L'Equipe.

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Deschamps' tenure as France head coach concluded after Les Bleus suffered a 6-4 defeat to England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 bronze medal match in Miami on Saturday (local time).

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Bukayo Saka's hat-trick powered the Three Lions to victory after they raced to a 4-0 half-time lead through goals from Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Saka. France fought back with Kylian Mbappe's brace and Bradley Barcola's goal, with Mbappe becoming the World Cup's all-time top scorer. Jude Bellingham sealed England's dramatic win in stoppage time.

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The loss marked the end of a brilliant 14-year journey of Deschamps as France manager. He took charge of France in 2012, guided the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title and another final in 2022 before their 2026 campaign ended with a semi-final loss to Spain.

In a post on X, the FFF praised Deschamps for his exceptional work since taking charge in 2012, highlighting his long-standing commitment and the lasting impact he has had on Les Bleus and French football.

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"The FFF salutes and thanks the national team coach Didier Deschamps for the exceptional work accomplished at the helm of France since 2012. In leaving, in just a few days, his role as coach of the French National Team, Didier Deschamps brings to a close a quarter-century of exceptional commitment in service to Les Bleus and French football. There are careers that indelibly mark the history of an institution and a country," the FFF said.

The FFF credited Deschamps with restoring France's credibility and maintaining their place among the world's elite, praising his leadership, discipline and achievements, including the 2018 World Cup title, 2021 Nations League triumph and multiple major finals.

"Didier Deschamps embodied rigour, discipline, a sense of the collective, and a love for the blue jersey. Under his leadership, for fourteen years, the French National Team regained credibility, respect, and affection while remaining at the highest level worldwide, winning the 2018 World Cup, the 2021 Nations League, and reaching several major finals, all while maintaining unparalleled consistency," he said.

The FFF praised Deschamps for building a culture of performance, developing generations of players, uniting the team around strong values, and strengthening the bond between Les Bleus and French fans.

"Beyond the 185 matches played and 120 victories, Didier Deschamps passed on a culture of performance and responsibility that will remain a benchmark for generations to come. He nurtured the emergence of numerous internationals, united several squads around strong values, and helped strengthen the unique bond between the French people and their national team," the FFF said.

"Captain of the 1998 World Cup-winning team and the 2000 European Championship winners, then World Cup-winning coach twenty years later, Didier Deschamps holds a singular place in the history of French football. Few will have given as much to the blue jersey, first as a player and then as a coach," the FFF added.

The FFF expressed gratitude to Deschamps for his dedication and lasting impact, saying his legacy would remain etched in French football and among supporters.

"The Federation and its employees salute his availability and commitment. His imprint will remain indelible, at Clairefontaine as in the hearts of the millions of supporters and volunteers he never forgot. The FFF wishes to express its infinite gratitude to him. Thank you, Didier," said the FFF. (ANI)

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