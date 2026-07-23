DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Zor Se Bharat 2034 launched at FIFA World Cup final venue, outlines roadmap for Indian football development

Zor Se Bharat 2034 launched at FIFA World Cup final venue, outlines roadmap for Indian football development

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:48 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Jersey [US], July 23 (ANI): Zor Se Bharat 2034, an independent football development initiative led by Muhammad Khan, Chairman of Khans International, was launched at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the venue of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with organisers outlining a long-term vision to strengthen football development in India through grassroots talent identification, coach development, structured competitions, sports science, player welfare and access to advanced training.

Advertisement

According to the organisers, the initiative aims to create structured pathways for aspiring footballers by expanding football opportunities across India and strengthening development from the grassroots level to higher levels of competition, according to a press release.

Advertisement

They said details regarding trial locations, eligibility criteria, application procedures and assessment standards will be announced through official channels as the initiative progresses.

Advertisement

Organisers said the programme plans to conduct publicly announced talent-identification trials, select promising players for advanced development opportunities, train and support grassroots football coaches, organise competitions and development camps, introduce fitness, nutrition and injury-prevention assessments, establish safeguarding and welfare standards for participants, maintain a secure player-development database, publish reports on participation, programme expenditure and development outcomes, and establish an independent Football Advisory Council comprising experienced coaches, former players, sports scientists, youth-development specialists and administrators to review technical standards, selection procedures, player-welfare policies and overall programme performance.

The official website, www.zorsebharat.com, is scheduled to be launched on August 15, 2026, coinciding with India's Independence Day. Organisers said the website will serve as the central platform for programme announcements, eligibility information and future participation details.

Advertisement

"India does not lack football talent. The challenge is creating consistent access to qualified coaching, structured competition and long-term player development. Zor Se Bharat 2034 will be judged by the opportunities it creates and the results it reports," Dr Muhammad Khan said.

Organisers said the initiative will measure progress through publicly reported indicators, including the number and geographical distribution of participants, trials conducted, players selected for advanced training, coaches supported, programme completion rates, player-development outcomes and expenditure. They added that a formal complaints and appeals process for players, parents, coaches and applicants will also be established.

Organisers further said Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 2034 FIFA World Cup provides a long-term milestone for sustaining attention on football development in India, while noting that India has never qualified for the men's FIFA World Cup finals.

They clarified that Zor Se Bharat 2034 is an independent initiative and is not affiliated with or endorsed by FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) or the All India Football Federation (AIFF), and that authority over India's national teams, official competitions, player selection and FIFA World Cup qualification remains with the recognised football governing bodies.

"Players and their families deserve a system that is transparent, safe and accountable. We intend to publish what we do, what we spend and what we achieve," Muhammad Khan said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts