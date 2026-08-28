Zurich [Switzerland], August 28 (ANI): Sri Lankan javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage continued his monstrous run, producing a massive 92.07 throw to capture the top spot in the Zurich Diamond League.

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On Thursday, the Commonwealth Games champion was at the peak of his powers, producing the winning throw in his sixth attempt, finishing way ahead of Anderson Peters, a former world champion, who touched 86.23 m, while Poland's Dawid Wegner took the third spot with his personal best of 85.16 m, as per Olympics.com.

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Tharanga had come into the competition with a season-leading throw of 92.62 at the Rome Diamond League in June and started off with 81.50 m in his first throw before making it 88.23 m in his second throw. In his third attempt, he fell just short of the 90 m mark, with 89.90 m, before a foul and an 84.91 m fifth attempt. In his final throw, with victory within his reach, Rumesh produced a monster throw of 92.07 m, the second 92-plus throw of his career and barely 55 centimetres short of his national record and world-leading attempt at Rome.

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Rumesh has notched win in 11 out of 12 competitions this year, including six in a row. After his win at Rome, he followed it with wins in Ostrava Golden Spike, Doha Diamond League and also became Sri Lanka's first Commonwealth Games champion in javelin throw with an 89.75 m throw. Rumesh continued his golden run at the Lausanne Diamond League, edging Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra by just nine centimetres with an 88.14 m throw, before producing another monster 92+ throw at Zurich.

Neeraj had opted to skip the Zurich Diamond League, having finished second at Lausanne with a late 80s throw, slowly regaining the form and rhythm that propelled him to the top of the Olympic and World Championship podium.

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Zurich Diamond League 2026 javelin throw results

-Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (SRI) - 92.07m

-Anderson Peters (GRN) - 86.93m

-Dawid Wegner (POL) - 85.16m

-Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 83.02m

-Julius Yego (KEN) - 81.66m

-Marc Anthony Minichello (USA) - 80.38m

-Curtis Thompson (USA) - 80.31m

-Thomas Rohler (GER) - 79.86m

-Simon Wieland (SUI) - 75.35m

-Patriks Gailums (LAT) - 74.30m. (ANI)

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