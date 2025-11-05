From Kabir Khan to Amol Muzumdar: When destiny finds another route to redemption

There are moments in sport when life itself seems to pause, dip its pen in memory, and write what fiction once dreamt. When truth feels rehearsed, and the theatre of competition begins to resemble cinema.

Chak De! India gave us Kabir Khan — a captain wronged by perception, condemned for one missed stroke of a stick, and forced into exile. Years later, he returned, not with anger but with purpose — to guide a team of the forgotten toward a glory that washed away his own scars.

Somewhere, far from the dazzle of silver screens and scripts, Amol Muzumdar lived a story of similar texture — only quieter, subtler, and, perhaps, more human.

He was, in his time, a craftsman of the classical order. There was nothing hurried about Amol’s batting. No flourish for the galleries, no rebellion against rhythm — just a steady, compact artistry that built innings like old stone temples: patient, symmetrical, and enduring.

For Mumbai, he was the bridge between eras — the thread that stitched seasons together with assurance and skill. But destiny, ever mischievous, had other plans. While his contemporaries — Tendulkar, Dravid, Laxman — wore the India cap, Muzumdar remained at the doorstep of his dream, knocking with every run, yet never invited in.

It is easy to imagine bitterness setting in; easier still to lose oneself in regret. But Amol Muzumdar did neither. He bore the silence like a cloak — not of resignation, but of reflection. Years later, when he re-emerged as coach of the Indian women’s team, it was as though the game had circled back, offering not revenge, but relevance.

The appointment was met with polite applause and faint scepticism. He wasn’t a celebrity coach. There were no loud statements, no grand promises. Just a quiet man, and his belief in preparation, patience, and people.

And soon enough, that belief was tested. India began their campaign with three straight losses — each one heavier, each one more cutting than the last. The murmurs began to gather like dark clouds. “Too gentle for the job,” some said. “Out of touch with the modern tempo,” others whispered. In those uneasy days, Muzumdar’s job was said to hang by a thread thinner than a spider’s web.

But those who had watched him bat knew — he was not one to panic at the fall of an early wicket. He trusted time; he trusted process. And in the nets and meetings, between words few but weighted, he began to rebuild. Not just a team, but a temperament.

He did not raise his voice — he raised belief. The women began to play not out of fear, but out of belonging. Slowly, invisible yet unmistakable, the rhythm returned — as though the game itself had exhaled and found its song again.

The World Cup became their proving ground. Harmanpreet Kaur led with steel and soul; Shafali Verma played with that fearless freedom of youth; Jemimah Rodrigues crafted a fairytale knock against Australia; Deepti Sharma — calm and complete — held the centre like an axis; and Richa Ghosh, bright-eyed and daring, lit up the innings when light seemed to fade. Each of them carried within their performance the quiet echo of a coach who believed that leadership was not about control, but connection.

And when the final came, it felt less like a contest and more like a culmination — of faith, of patience, of the silent labour of belief. India played with grace, the kind that is born not of dominance but of deliverance. Every run carried remembrance, every wicket whispered redemption.

And then, when the last ball was bowled and the ground erupted — when the flag unfurled and voices rose skyward — Amol Muzumdar stood in the background. He neither claimed the moment nor commanded it. He simply watched, as one might watch a dream come home by another’s hand. His smile was small, almost reluctant, yet it held the quiet satisfaction of a man whose heart had finally found peace where ambition once ached.

Around him, the players cried, laughed, sang. Harman lifted the cup with both pride and tenderness. Shafali leapt, Richa twirled, Deepti folded her palms skyward. Amidst the roar, Amol’s stillness became its own kind of poetry — a reminder that greatness sometimes chooses the shadows from which to shine.

For Muzumdar, redemption had not come in the applause of spectators, but in the belief of his team. Not through the sound of leather on willow, but through the echo of trust, built quietly, patiently, until it filled a room. The man denied a cap had lifted a cup — not with his hands, but through theirs.

Like Kabir Khan, he found his peace not in vindication but in validation.

And somewhere in that din of joy, one could almost hear the old line drift again across time and turf: “Mujhe sirf ek mauka chahiye... apne desh ke liye kuch kar dikhane ka”.

Amol got his. And he seized it beautifully — standing, as ever, in the background.