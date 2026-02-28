DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / T20 World Cup 2026 / Abhishek chooses cautious approach to find touch back

Abhishek chooses cautious approach to find touch back

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chennai, Updated At : 05:14 AM Feb 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

After a string of three ducks and a lowly 15 in this ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, aggressive left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma chose to go with a cautious approach to find his touch back. Junking his see-the-ball-hit-the-ball approach in the beginning, he was looking to play with a straighter bat and 45 of his runs were scored in front of the wicket with a majority (29) coming in the long-on region.

Advertisement

No more charging down the track but sticking to his crease, he was mindful of keeping his head still and not showing his stumps while facing deliveries. Importantly, he did not premeditate his shots and held his shape while facing deliveries. His maiden T20 World Cup half-century came in 26 balls, which was his second slowest in T20Is.

Advertisement

Talking to the official broadcaster during the innings break, Abhishek said, “It’s always great to contribute for the team. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very happy. It wasn’t intentional to go slow but I just wanted to spend some time on the pitch. I haven’t taken 10-12 balls so far.”

Advertisement

He scored 33 of his runs playing along the ground. He did hit four sixes but those were percentage shots. In the powerplay, Abhishek capitalised on the pacers, scoring 33 runs in just 13 balls.

It was Abhishek’s good fortune that Zimbabwe did not test him with off-spinners in the beginning. The opener collected 18 runs from pulls — his most productive shot — to power his 55-run knock. In all he hit four boundaries and four sixes.

Advertisement

The team has got the momentum back and Abhishek has contributed upfront with all his plans working again. It must be a great confidence-boosting knock for him and a good sign for the team in the business-end of the tournament. India’s concern of the misfiring openers seem to have been allayed to some extent.

“Special mention to the team. They just backed me, they were just reminding me that your time is not far. The way they have finished the innings, I will say the Indian team is back. That is what we wanted. As a batting unit we just wanted to express ourselves,” he said.

Abhishek’s scintillating form before the start of the T20 World Cup would have made him a marked man because he holds the key to the team’s fortunes by giving a rollicking start. A string of ducks in a big tournament may have thrown him off gear but he has worked his way back. The road ahead will test him further in this World Cup and as a batter in general.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts