Abhishek chooses cautious approach to find touch back

After a string of three ducks and a lowly 15 in this ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, aggressive left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma chose to go with a cautious approach to find his touch back. Junking his see-the-ball-hit-the-ball approach in the beginning, he was looking to play with a straighter bat and 45 of his runs were scored in front of the wicket with a majority (29) coming in the long-on region.

No more charging down the track but sticking to his crease, he was mindful of keeping his head still and not showing his stumps while facing deliveries. Importantly, he did not premeditate his shots and held his shape while facing deliveries. His maiden T20 World Cup half-century came in 26 balls, which was his second slowest in T20Is.

Talking to the official broadcaster during the innings break, Abhishek said, “It’s always great to contribute for the team. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very happy. It wasn’t intentional to go slow but I just wanted to spend some time on the pitch. I haven’t taken 10-12 balls so far.”

He scored 33 of his runs playing along the ground. He did hit four sixes but those were percentage shots. In the powerplay, Abhishek capitalised on the pacers, scoring 33 runs in just 13 balls.

It was Abhishek’s good fortune that Zimbabwe did not test him with off-spinners in the beginning. The opener collected 18 runs from pulls — his most productive shot — to power his 55-run knock. In all he hit four boundaries and four sixes.

The team has got the momentum back and Abhishek has contributed upfront with all his plans working again. It must be a great confidence-boosting knock for him and a good sign for the team in the business-end of the tournament. India’s concern of the misfiring openers seem to have been allayed to some extent.

“Special mention to the team. They just backed me, they were just reminding me that your time is not far. The way they have finished the innings, I will say the Indian team is back. That is what we wanted. As a batting unit we just wanted to express ourselves,” he said.

Abhishek’s scintillating form before the start of the T20 World Cup would have made him a marked man because he holds the key to the team’s fortunes by giving a rollicking start. A string of ducks in a big tournament may have thrown him off gear but he has worked his way back. The road ahead will test him further in this World Cup and as a batter in general.