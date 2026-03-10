Abhishek, Ishan talk about importance of support system

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan played special innings in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup, leading India to a record 96-run win over New Zealand. Their joy was contagious at the post-match press conference. But amid the celebrations, the two did not forget about the difficult phases they went through before winning the title.

Sharma finished the tournament with 141 runs at 17.6 and at a strike rate of 158.43. For most part of the tournament, Sharma looked like a man searching for answers. After failing to give explosive starts to the team, Sharma came into the final under heavy pressure. However, in the final, he smashed a breathtaking 21-ball 52.

“I have been dealing with the downfall for the last one month and it looked like one year. However, during this phase, one thing mattered a lot, the company I was surrounded by. Not just for me, I will suggest everyone, if people around you want to help you, life becomes better, it makes a big difference. When I was not contributing with the bat, everyone in the team still believed in me,” said Sharma.

His thoughts were supported by Kishan, who made a return to the team just before the World Cup after being out for almost two years. “Company matters the most. Just keep the negative people outside your life,” said Kishan.

Sharma also revealed that he played the final with Shivam Dube’s bat. His 18-ball fifty is now the third-fastest in World Cup history, behind Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball record and Marcus Stoinis’ 17-ball 50. “I batted with Shivam Dube’s bat, so thank you Dube,” said Sharma. “In the morning, I just got up and asked for his bat. Shubman (Gill) was not around, so I walked up to Dube and picked his bat,” added Sharma.

Kishan revealed that he lost a cousin just a day before the final. “I was not in the right frame of mind. I had a word with Hardik (Pandya), which helped me to just calm things down,” said Kishan.

Kishan earned his place back in the T20I squad during the five-match series against New Zealand. He came back into the side following Jharkhand’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win under his captaincy. “I have stopped thinking too much. Just do your work and not think about the things which are not under your control, and that’s what Virat (Kohli) bhai always did,” said Kishan.

He also revealed the conversation he had with India captain Suryakumar Yadav before the squad was picked for the T20 World Cup. “When Surya bhai called before the final team selection meeting, I took a screenshot of the call thinking it was for the World Cup. He asked, ‘World Cup jeetwayega kya (will you help us win the title)’. I asked, ‘Aap bharosa karoge kya (will you trust me)’, to which he said, ‘Chal kiya (I trust you)’,” he said.