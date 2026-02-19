DT
Home / T20 World Cup 2026 / Abhishek out for duck, yet to score on World Cup debut

Abhishek out for duck, yet to score on World Cup debut

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 05:17 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
While 2025 remained as amazing as it could be for India opener Abhishek Sharma, a couple of months into the new year and the left-hander is clearly feeling the fleeting nature of form in international cricket.

Abhishek posted his fifth duck in the last eight innings after falling to Netherlands’ off-spinner Aryan Dutt on the third ball of the first over. In the T20 World Cup, he has played in three out of India’s four matches, and is yet to open his account.

While in the opening game he was caught at deep cover on the very first ball off USA pacer Ali Khan for a golden duck, he missed out the second game against Namibia owing to a stomach bug. He returned and carried high hopes for the nation against Pakistan but on the fourth ball of the first over lost his wicket to Pakistan skipper Salman Agha. The Dutch skipper Scott Edwards gave the ball to Dutt knowing Abhishek was low on confidence. Abhishek faced two dot balls, and the pressure was clearly visible on his face. He shrugged his shoulders before facing the next and completely misjudged a fast release by Dutt to lose his stumps.

Earlier this year, Abhishek had scored 84, 68, 30 and two ducks in the series against New Zealand. Last year, Abhishek didn’t record a single duck in T20Is. The lowest ever he scored was 5 against Pakistan in Dubai, which was also his only single-digit contribution in the 21 innings he played in 2025. Even in 2024, he posted only one duck (against Zimbabwe) in 11 matches.

On the eve of the match, coach Gautam Gambhir, who himself was a left-handed opener for the Indian team, was seen having a pep-talk with Abhishek, telling him to focus on his hand-eye coordination and selecting shots to his core area. The Indian team batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had also maintained that Abhishek will bounce back and the management is not overanalysing anything.

