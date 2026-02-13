DT
PT
Home / T20 World Cup 2026 / Abhishek Sharma ‘looks good’ to play against Pakistan: Varun Chakravarthy  

Abhishek Sharma ‘looks good’ to play against Pakistan: Varun Chakravarthy  

India play arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:57 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
Abhishek Sharma. PTI file
Abhishek Sharma looks good to play the marquee T20 clash against Pakistan, said India spinner Varun Chakravarthy on Thursday.

"As far as I have spoken to him he looks good, he did some practice today also. He told me he is on the way," said Chakravarthy, who starred with the ball in the win over Namibia here.

India play arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

Abhishek, who missed the game against Namibia due to a stomach infection, was discharged from hospital here on Wednesday.

At the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav had said that Abhishek will miss a game or two before regaining full fitness.

Sanju Samson opened alongside Ishan Kishan in Abhishek's absence.

