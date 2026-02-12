DT
Home / T20 World Cup 2026 / Abhishek still weak, playing Pakistan game could be ‘touch and go’

Abhishek still weak, playing Pakistan game could be ‘touch and go’

Abhishek, who is suffering from a stomach infection-related problem, had to be hospitalised for a couple of days after complaining of high fever and stomach pain

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:27 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST
Abhishek Sharma. AP/PTI file
India's game-changing opener Abhishek Sharma might have been discharged from the hospital but a cloud of uncertainty hovers over his participation in the important T20 World Cup group league fixture against Pakistan in Colombo on February 15.

Abhishek, who is suffering from a stomach infection-related problem, had to be hospitalised for a couple of days after complaining of high fever and stomach pain.

He was discharged from a Delhi hospital on Wednesday but on Thursday, as the Indian team went through the motions at the Kotla, Abhishek didn't train as he is still feeling a bit weak.

There has been a bit of weight loss too and in case of severe stomach infection, one takes some time to recover and gain the strength and endurance to play top-flight cricket.

"Abhishek isn't fine still, might take one or two games," skipper Suryakumar Yadav dropped enough hints that the he could be a doubtful starter for the Pakistan game.

It is understood that his training session in Colombo will be an indicator as to how he is shaping up. If he bats for a long duration like he normally does during routine nets, then it might be considered that he is good to go.

During the past year if one has tracked the India net sessions, Abhishek takes multiple turns to bat and in a three-hour session, he bats anywhere between 75 and 90 minutes.

Tags :
