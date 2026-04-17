The ICC is investigating Cricket Canada for alleged breach of its anti-corruption code, including the national team’s loss to New Zealand in a T20 World Cup match held on February 17 in Chennai, a media report has stated.

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The game at Chepauk, which Canada lost by eight wickets, has come under scrutiny from the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) following allegations of corruption highlighted in a recently-aired documentary.

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Electing to bat, Canada had posted 173/4, before New Zealand chased it down in just 15.1 overs. Glenn Phillips (59 not out off 39 balls) and Rachin Ravindra (76 not out off 36) sealed the win to confirm the Black Caps’ Super Eight berth.

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According to ESPNcricinfo, the ACU is probing multiple allegations linked to Cricket Canada and “two active investigations that span elements of Cricket Canada and allegations of breaches of the ICC’s anti-corruption code at international and domestic level as well”.

The allegations came into light in a 43-minute documentary, Corruption, Crime and Cricket, produced by Canadian investigative programme ‘the fifth estate’ and aired by CBC on Friday.

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The film makes wide-ranging claims about corruption and governance issues in Canadian cricket.

As per the documentary, the World Cup match against New Zealand is under scrutiny, particularly the fifth over of the chase bowled by Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa.

Appointed captain just three weeks before the tournament, Bajwa, a batting all-rounder who bowls off-spin, came on to bowl with New Zealand at 35/2.

He began the over with a no-ball, followed it with a wide down the leg side, and went on to concede 15 runs.

“Consistent with its established operating procedures, the ACU is not in a position to comment on the substance of any allegations contained within it (the documentary),” Andrew Ephgrave, interim General Manager of the ICC’s Integrity Unit, said in a statement to ESPNcricinfo.

“Governance matters in relation to ICC Members are considered by the ICC, where they fall under its jurisdiction, in accordance with the ICC’s standard constitutional processes.

“The ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit operates across three core functions: intelligence, prevention and education, and investigation. These functions operate concurrently and are applied wherever there is a credible basis to believe the integrity of the sport may be at risk.”

Canada had started with pace in the match through Jaskaran Singh and Dilon Heyliger, who conceded 15 and 14 runs respectively.

Spin was introduced in the third over, when Saad bin Zafar bowled a wicket maiden, while Heyliger picked up a wicket in the fourth over.

The second investigation relates to a leaked phone recording involving former Canada coach Khurram Chohan, in which he alleges that senior (now former) board members pressured him to select certain players.

“The recording also contains claims of attempts to fix in matches, though those involve challenges in corroborating with actionable evidence,” according to the report.

The documentary also features former coach Pubudu Dassanayake, who makes a similar allegation of undue pressure in team selection ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The fifth estate said the board tried “to force” Dassanayake to select certain players and warned his contract would be terminated if he refused.

Dassanayake is now suing Cricket Canada for wrongful dismissal.

Cricket Canada has faced administrative turmoil over the past year, including the appointment and removal of former CEO Salman Khan, whose hiring had drawn ICC attention over non-disclosure of prior criminal charges.

He has since been charged with theft and fraud by Calgary Police, allegations he has denied. Earlier this month, Arvinder Khosa replaced Amjad Bajwa as board president.