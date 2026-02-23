Champs get a reality check

The Indian batters succumbed against the South African bowlers as the defending champions suffered a 76-run defeat in their opening Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Chasing a target of 188, India failed to tackle the Proteas bowlers as Marco Jansen (4/22), Keshav Maharaj (3/24) and Corbin Bosch (2/12) tore apart the hosts’ batting line-up.

South Africa not only maintained their all-win record in the tournament but also won their fourth successive match at this venue, having earlier defeated New Zealand, Afghanistan and Canada. On the other hand, this was the Indian team’s first defeat of the T20 World Cup since its semifinal loss to England in the 2022 edition.

Earlier, the victory was set up by the Proteas batters, who showed great composure despite early dismissals. Struggling at 20/3, they hammered 187/7 thanks to David Miller (63), Dewald Brevis (45) and Tristan Stubbs (44).

After shining in the league phase, Ishan Kishan carried high hopes for India. However, as was the case in the previous matches, the opponents came well prepared. Just like Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha and Netherlands’ Aryan Dutt, off-spinner Aiden Markram opened the bowling attack and the gamble clicked.

After three dot balls, Kishan went for a swipe towards mid-wicket but ended up being caught by Ryan Rickleton at extra cover.

The focus then shifted to Abhishek Sharma, who was expected to produce a match-winning innings. After three ducks, Abhishek scored his first T20 World Cup runs with a four off the last ball off Markram.

In the next over, Tilak Varma, again coming in early after the loss of an opener, charged Jansen and ended up getting caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Abhishek fell next, leaving the Indian fans disappointed once again. After the opener’s departure, Washington Sundar joined Suryakumar Yadav at the crease. Playing his second match of the tournament, Sundar (11) hit a beautiful six off Maharaj. He then chased a delivery away from his body and managed only a thick edge off Corbin Bosch.

With the pressure building, skipper Suryakumar (18) also fell to Bosch. Attempting to whip a length ball down the leg side, Suryakumar mistimed it off the toe-end straight to Brevis at mid-wicket, leaving India at 51/5 in 9.1 overs.

Maharaj took three in a single over and had it not been for Dube’s 37-ball 42, the Indian innings could have folded for under 100.

Earlier, Jaspirt Bumrah ended up with 3/15, his best figures of the tournament so far. The Indian pacer took two wickets in his opening two-over spell, bowling Quinton de Kock (6) and surprising Ryan Rickleton (7) with a slower delivery.

However, Miller and Brevis went on a rampage with a 97-run stand off 51 balls.