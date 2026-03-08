Despite semis exit, SA leave local fans with good memories

India will undoubtedly enjoy partisan support from the Ahmedabad crowd as they take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final. But if there was one team other than the hosts that the Ahmedabad cricket fans would have wanted to see in the final, it would have been South Africa.

Advertisement

While the Proteas made an exit from the tournament after going down by nine wickets in the semifinals against New Zealand, the side left the local cricket fans with some good memories.

Advertisement

The team played five matches here, including one against India, and won all these games. The venue was tagged as the home ground of the Proteas as they won some stunning matches here. The fans remember not only the match against India, but also the double Super Over featuring Afghanistan.

Advertisement

“We were expecting South Africa in the final. A clash between India and South Africa would have been iconic. South Africa played some good cricket here. They knew this venue very well, and gained a lot of respect from the local fans,” said Pankhuri, a young spectator.

High expectations from South Africa meant that even the street vendors had ordered a large chunk of South Africa jerseys. “Everyone was expecting South Africa to make it to the finals, and we have ordered their jerseys. However, now that New Zealand have made it to the final, we have placed a last-minute order and the stock will most likely arrive tonight,” said Shivaye, a local vendor.